Food News FoMu will close its Jamaica Plain location Patrons will no longer be able to enjoy its plant-based, dairy free ice cream. Ice cream popsicles from FoMu. Photo by Reagan Byrne

Fans of an ice cream shop chain specializing in “Earth inspired desserts” won’t be able to get scoops from its Jamaica Plain store soon.

FoMu, a vegan ice cream company that uses plant-based ingredients in lieu of dairy, will be closing its Centre Street location. The spot’s last day serving customers will be September 18. According to founder and co-owner Deena Jalal, who operates the business with her husband, Hin Tang, this shop was their location most heavily impacted by the pandemic, and it struggled with post pandemic sales. Having opened in 2013 as FoMu’s second location, its lease had ended, and closing was “a natural decision to make,” Jalal said.

“Traffic in that neighborhood declined, post pandemic,” she told Boston.com. “That store really relied on the residents. Jamaica Plain isn’t as much of a destination as the Fenway, Quincy Market, or the South End. Some of the other restaurants that were around us closed. There was just less [of a] reason for people to go out and seek FoMu out for ice cream, specifically.”

The business makes ice cream from scratch, using coconut milk and “a blend of organic, natural sweeteners,” reads FoMu’s website. One of their most popular flavors is the peanut butter chocolate cookie, said Jalal, which is made with a local Teddie peanut butter base and chocolate sandwich cookies. Customers also enjoy the Magic Bar sundaes and the ice cream cookie sammies. At the Jamaica Plain shop, baked goods are a favorite treat for guests.

FoMu opened its first shop in Allston in 2012, before plant-based diets experienced a surge in popularity. The spot closed in 2022, but Jalal said that during its debut, customers didn’t generally know what plant-based ice cream was.

“There was such a huge educational hump that we needed to get over,” she said. “Our first customers were committed vegans and people who were lactose intolerant, who would bring their friends. Through sampling and education, those people became converts. Now, anyone will eat FoMu.”

The company still operates locations in the South End, the Fenway, and Quincy Market, as well as a pop-up in the Seaport. Jalal said that she hopes customers understand that FoMu is not going away and will continue to use pop-ups as a way of finding out what neighborhoods are a good fit.

“You’re just constantly assessing where FoMu is wanted, where FoMu is needed, and where FoMu can afford to be,” she said. “FoMu as a brand is around to stay. It’s just that we will be where people most want us. That’s always what we’re evaluating.”

