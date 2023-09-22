Food News Joe’s Pizza, an iconic New York City spot, opens in Harvard Square The restaurant serves guests until 3 a.m. A classic cheese pie from Joe's Pizza. Handout

Pizza fans have reason to celebrate — a famous New York City shop known for its street slices has debuted in Cambridge.

Joe’s Pizza opened on Brattle Street in Harvard Square on September 15, serving up classic flavors to the surrounding community. Located in the former Milk Bar and &Pizza space, the eatery originated in New York’s Greenwich Village in 1975, according to their website, and it has remained a popular late-night haunt. The Boston location will be bringing signature New York-style thin crust pizza, the kind that you fold in half, to the neighborhood.

Owner Joe Pozzuoli told the Boston Globe in February that the area is “a special corner.” He added that Joe’s Pizza serves a “classic New York slice: We’re tried and true, with an old-style, authentic recipe. We’re not trying to change the game. It will be identical to what we’ve been serving since 1975.”

Guests will enjoy trying classic cheese slices, but the menu features other standard offerings like pepperoni, white, caprese, Sicilian square, and Supreme — made with sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, and onions. A house salad also makes an appearance, as does a selection of sodas.

The restaurant has seven other locations in the country, including spots in New York, Miami, and Michigan, said manager Tony Cosentino. This pizzeria is their first in New England, according to NBC Boston, and it will be open until 2 a.m. Sundays through Wednesdays, and 3 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Joe’s Pizza, 3 Brattle St., Cambridge, is open Sunday through Wednesday (10 a.m. – 2 a.m.) and Thursday through Saturday (10 a.m. – 3 a.m.).

