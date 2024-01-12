Food News Saltie Girl to temporarily close for renovations this month The Back Bay seafood restaurant will close for a few weeks, then reopen part of the eatery for guests and two prix fixe dinners. The lobster roll at Saltie Girl, owned by Kathy Siddell. Photo courtesy of Saltie Girl

Saltie Girl is getting a facelift and, in doing so, will close its doors temporarily, both fully and partially, for a month.

Starting Sunday, Jan. 14, the New England seafood favorite along Newbury Street will be closed to diners until Monday, Jan. 29. A press release from the restaurant, part of Kathy Sidell’s MET Restaurant Group, said diners will be invited to sample lobster rolls and seafood towers on a first come, first serve basis at the end of the month in Saltie Girl’s original digs — meaning, the space the restaurant has had since it opened eight years ago will reopen Jan. 29.

Saltie Girl’s tinned trout. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe staff

The part of the restaurant that Saltie Girl took over from another MET Restaurant Group property, the former Met Back Bay at 279 Dartmouth St., will continue to undergo renovations until Feb. 12, when the restaurant expects the revamp to wrap.

If you’re planning on dining at Saltie Girl, here are a few things to keep in mind: The eatery where it’s typically best to make a reservation will be limited to 28 seats — 12 of those at the bar — and take walk-ins only starting Jan. 29 when it partially reopens.

But there will be two dinner events that you’ll need a reservation to enjoy during their revamp period. Chef Kyle McClelland will host a prix fixe dinner on Feb. 1 and Feb. 14 with 6 and 8 p.m. seatings.

The menu for Feb. 1 was made available and includes an oyster royale amuse bouche, two seafood options for the first, second, and third course, and dessert. The cost is $120 a person.

As for renovation details, the team is focusing on Saltie Girl’s entire interior. The restaurant is getting an update with new tile flooring, warm-color fabrics, and a “captain’s room,” which the team said will have the aesthetic of a yacht.

“From the entryway, to each room, upstairs and down, the townhouse will have an entirely new feel much along the lines of how we envision Saltie Girl grown up,” the team said in an email.