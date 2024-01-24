Food News Here are the New England restaurants and chefs named James Beard semifinalist in 2024 Each state is represented, with Rhode Island and Maine standing out. Okra at Comfort Kitchen in Dorchester's Upham’s Corner. The eatery is a semifinalist in the Best New Restaurant category. Lane Turner / The Boston Globe

Awards season for the culinary industry is here, with the James Beard Foundation semifinalist list released Wednesday recognizing the year’s best restaurants and chefs from every corner of the country.

Each state in New England is represented — especially Rhode Island and Maine — across the prestigious award’s 11 categories.

This semifinalist list will narrow on April 3, when the James Beard Foundation announces the finalist nominations. Picked from that list are the winners come June 10 during a gala in Chicago.

How did each state in our region fare this year? See the 2024 semifinalists in New England below:

Outstanding Restaurateur

New Hampshire:

Chris Viaud, Greenleaf, Ansanm, and Pavilion, Milford

Maine:

Cara and Cecile Stadler, BaoBao Dumpling House, Tao Yuan Restaurant, and ZaoZe Cafe & Market, Portland

Outstanding Chef

Connecticut:

Renee Touponce, The Port of Call, Mystic

Outstanding Restaurant

Rhode Island:

Bywater, Warren

Connecticut:

Coracora, West Hartford

Emerging Chef

Rhode Island:

Sky Haneul Kim, Gift Horse, Providence

Maine:

Joe Robbins, Bissell Brothers Three Rivers Kitchen, Milo

Raw scallops with shio kombu at Gift Horse in Providence, Rhode Island. Alexa Gagosz / The Boston Globe

Best New Restaurant

Massachusetts:

Comfort Kitchen, Dorchester

Rhode Island:

Tuxpan Taqueria, Central Falls

Maine:

The Alna Store, Alna

Outstanding Bakery

Maine:

ZU Bakery, Portland

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

New Hampshire:

Kristina Zontini, Super Secret Ice Cream, Bethlehem

Maine:

Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland

Norimoto Bakery’s focaccia made with seaweed for Seaweed Week. Handout

Outstanding Hospitality

Rhode Island:

Giusto, Newport

Maine:

Woodford Food & Beverage, Portland

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Massachusetts:

haley.henry wine bar, Boston

Rebel Rebel, Somerville

A patron of Rebel Rebel takes a drink of wine at the bar. Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe

Outstanding Bar

Rhode Island:

Courtland Club, Providence

Vermont:

Barr Hill Cocktail Bar, Montpelier

Best Chef: Northeast

Massachusetts:

Tracy Chang, Pagu, Cambridge

John daSilva, Chickadee, Boston

Conor Dennehy, Tallula, Cambridge

Patricia Estorino, Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar, Cambridge

Cecelia Lizotte, Suya Joint, Boston

Laurence Louie, Rubato, Quincy

Rachel Miller, Nightshade Noodle Bar, Lynn

Chef Patricia Estorino poses for a portrait at her restaurant Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar in Cambridge. Erin Clark / The Boston Globe

New Hampshire:

Lee Frank, Otis Restaurant, Exeter

Rhode Island:

Peter Carvelli, Foglia, Bristol

Subat Dilmurat, Jahunger, Providence

Maria Meza, Dolores, Providence

Andy Teixeira, Newport Vineyards, Middletown

Basil Yu, Yagi Noodles, Newport

Maine:

Celia Bruns, Artemisia Cafe, Portland

Ian Driscoll, Bar Futo, Portland

Valerie Goldman, The Honey Paw, Portland

Jake Stevens, Leeward, Portland

Vermont:

Cara Chigazola Tobin, Honey Road, Burlington

Micah Tavelli, Paradiso Hi-Fi, Burlington

Connecticut:

David Standridge, The Shipwright’s Daughter, Mystic