Here are the New England restaurants and chefs named James Beard semifinalist in 2024

Awards season for the culinary industry is here, with the James Beard Foundation semifinalist list released Wednesday recognizing the year’s best restaurants and chefs from every corner of the country.
Each state in New England is represented — especially Rhode Island and Maine — across the prestigious award’s 11 categories.
This semifinalist list will narrow on April 3, when the James Beard Foundation announces the finalist nominations. Picked from that list are the winners come June 10 during a gala in Chicago.
How did each state in our region fare this year? See the 2024 semifinalists in New England below:
New Hampshire:
Chris Viaud, Greenleaf, Ansanm, and Pavilion, Milford
Maine:
Cara and Cecile Stadler, BaoBao Dumpling House, Tao Yuan Restaurant, and ZaoZe Cafe & Market, Portland
Connecticut:
Renee Touponce, The Port of Call, Mystic
Rhode Island:
Bywater, Warren
Connecticut:
Coracora, West Hartford
Rhode Island:
Sky Haneul Kim, Gift Horse, Providence
Maine:
Joe Robbins, Bissell Brothers Three Rivers Kitchen, Milo
Massachusetts:
Comfort Kitchen, Dorchester
Rhode Island:
Tuxpan Taqueria, Central Falls
Maine:
The Alna Store, Alna
Maine:
ZU Bakery, Portland
New Hampshire:
Kristina Zontini, Super Secret Ice Cream, Bethlehem
Maine:
Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland
Rhode Island:
Giusto, Newport
Maine:
Woodford Food & Beverage, Portland
Massachusetts:
haley.henry wine bar, Boston
Rebel Rebel, Somerville
Rhode Island:
Courtland Club, Providence
Vermont:
Barr Hill Cocktail Bar, Montpelier
Massachusetts:
Tracy Chang, Pagu, Cambridge
John daSilva, Chickadee, Boston
Conor Dennehy, Tallula, Cambridge
Patricia Estorino, Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar, Cambridge
Cecelia Lizotte, Suya Joint, Boston
Laurence Louie, Rubato, Quincy
Rachel Miller, Nightshade Noodle Bar, Lynn
New Hampshire:
Lee Frank, Otis Restaurant, Exeter
Rhode Island:
Peter Carvelli, Foglia, Bristol
Subat Dilmurat, Jahunger, Providence
Maria Meza, Dolores, Providence
Andy Teixeira, Newport Vineyards, Middletown
Basil Yu, Yagi Noodles, Newport
Maine:
Celia Bruns, Artemisia Cafe, Portland
Ian Driscoll, Bar Futo, Portland
Valerie Goldman, The Honey Paw, Portland
Jake Stevens, Leeward, Portland
Vermont:
Cara Chigazola Tobin, Honey Road, Burlington
Micah Tavelli, Paradiso Hi-Fi, Burlington
Connecticut:
David Standridge, The Shipwright’s Daughter, Mystic
