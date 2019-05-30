The Boston Public Market’s newest vendor brings craft chocolate bars to Hanover Street

Did someone say chocolate?

Goodnow Farms will open a stall at the Boston Public Market on Saturday, June 1, bringing an assortment of award-winnning, ethically-sourced craft chocolate bars to the indoor marketplace. The chocolatiers will celebrate the grand opening with all-day chocolate tastings, giveaways, and by rolling out two new bars.

The first, “Las Palomas Coffee Bar,” is a collaboration with fellow BPM vendor George Howell Coffee. The latter, “Lawley’s Rum Bar,” is produced with rum from Boston Harbor Distillery. The Hanover Street post will also sell bags of hot cocoa and a variety of Goodnow Farms’s other single-origin chocolate bars, such as the Good Food Award-winning “Esmeraldas,” made from cacao beans grown by the Salazar family in Ecuador, and “Nicalizo,” a limited-edition option with grape, raisin, and woody notes made from beans sourced from Nicaragua.

Monica and Tom Rogan founded the chocolate company in 2016, and have traveled to farms in Mexico and Central America to source the best cacao beans possible, as well as ensure the farmers receive fair compensation and enact sustainable farming practices. Each bar is made and individually hand-wrapped at their 225-year-old farm in Sudbury.

“Not only are their products a great addition to our current offerings, but their mission to support and create opportunities for local farmers around the world reflects the Market’s mission to support and promote local New England businesses,” BPM CEO Cheryl Cronin said in a press release.

The founders, as well as representatives from George Howell Coffee and Boston Harbor Distillery, will be onsite at the opening to chat with guests.