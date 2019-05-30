The Boston Public Market’s newest vendor brings craft chocolate bars to Hanover Street

Their offerings include a new bar made with George Howell Coffee.

goodnow farms chocolate boston public market
–Goodnow Farms
By
May 30, 2019

Did someone say chocolate?

Goodnow Farms will open a stall at the Boston Public Market on Saturday, June 1, bringing an assortment of award-winnning, ethically-sourced craft chocolate bars to the indoor marketplace. The chocolatiers will celebrate the grand opening with all-day chocolate tastings, giveaways, and by rolling out two new bars.

The first, “Las Palomas Coffee Bar,” is a collaboration with fellow BPM vendor George Howell Coffee. The latter, “Lawley’s Rum Bar,” is produced with rum from Boston Harbor Distillery. The Hanover Street post will also sell bags of hot cocoa and a variety of Goodnow Farms’s other single-origin chocolate bars, such as the Good Food Award-winning “Esmeraldas,” made from cacao beans grown by the Salazar family in Ecuador, and “Nicalizo,” a limited-edition option with grape, raisin, and woody notes made from beans sourced from Nicaragua.

Advertisement

Monica and Tom Rogan founded the chocolate company in 2016, and have traveled to farms in Mexico and Central America to source the best cacao beans possible, as well as ensure the farmers receive fair compensation and enact sustainable farming practices. Each bar is made and individually hand-wrapped at their 225-year-old farm in Sudbury.

“Not only are their products a great addition to our current offerings, but their mission to support and create opportunities for local farmers around the world reflects the Market’s mission to support and promote local New England businesses,” BPM CEO Cheryl Cronin said in a press release.

The founders, as well as representatives from George Howell Coffee and Boston Harbor Distillery, will be onsite at the opening to chat with guests.

TOPICS: Food How to Boston Things to Do Events Food Events
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Black & Gold from Sam Adams
Restaurants
Sam Adams is releasing a Bruins tribute lager for the Stanley Cup Final May 30, 2019 | 12:35 PM
Guy Fieri
Restaurants
Guy Fieri is opening a tequila-filled restaurant in Boston May 30, 2019 | 11:05 AM
Sam Adams Pride beer 2019
Beer
Sam Adams is re-releasing its Pride Week beer, and throwing a party to celebrate May 29, 2019 | 8:07 PM
A rendering of Will Gilson's new restaurants at CX
Restaurants
A restaurant, all-day cafe, and rooftop bar are coming to East Cambridge May 29, 2019 | 1:58 PM
Wormtown Brewery glasses filled with coffee beans
Restaurants
Wormtown Brewery is expanding to Patriot Place this summer May 29, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Zuma sushi
Restaurants
A modern Japanese restaurant opens inside Boston's brand new Four Seasons Hotel May 28, 2019 | 4:32 PM
Maine Lobster Festival
Restaurants
A guide to can't-miss summer food festivals in Boston and beyond May 28, 2019 | 11:57 AM
Prestley and Curtis Blake stand in front of the first Friendly's location in this undated photo.
Obituaries
Friendly’s Ice Cream cofounder Curtis L. Blake dies at 102 May 26, 2019 | 6:37 PM
Brunch at The Tip Tap Room
Restaurants
5 industry professionals talk about their love affair with the Bloody Mary May 26, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Rainbow onigiri and poke from Love Art Sushi
Restaurants
Love Art Sushi is serving a festival-exclusive rainbow dish at Boston Calling 2019 May 25, 2019 | 2:49 PM
Seating in the Platinum area
Restaurants
Here’s what the Platinum experience is like at Boston Calling 2019 May 24, 2019 | 8:15 PM
A sausage from Down at the Rink
Restaurants
A new beachside snack shack is now open in South Boston May 24, 2019 | 12:26 PM
Doughnut burger from Big Bad Burger at TD Garden
Restaurants
Check out the TD Garden concession stand specials for the Stanley Cup Final May 23, 2019 | 5:07 PM
Rebel Rebel
Restaurants
A #roseforresistance movement is sweeping the Boston drink scene May 22, 2019 | 5:50 PM
Six String Grill and Stage
Restaurants
Photos: Take a look inside Six String Grill and Stage at Patriot Place May 22, 2019 | 11:04 AM
Kelly's Roast Beef
Restaurants
Kelly's Roast Beef closes its Saugus location after an employee tests positive for typhoid fever May 22, 2019 | 10:15 AM
Mafaldini alla anatra at Fox & the Knife
Restaurants
A Southie enoteca is one of Food & Wine's 2019 Best New Restaurants May 21, 2019 | 9:25 AM
A roast beef sandwich from Nick's Famous Roast Beef in North Beverly.
Restaurants
Here's why People magazine is talking about a North Shore sandwich shop May 20, 2019 | 11:05 AM
Hot Chix
Restaurants
Nashville hot chicken will make a rare appearance in Boston this week May 20, 2019 | 9:21 AM
Bluestone Lane
Restaurants
This Australian-inspired coffee shop is about to take over Boston May 17, 2019 | 12:44 PM
Truffled salmon carpaccio at Mystique
Restaurants
A famed Boston seafood chef is opening two restaurants at Encore May 17, 2019 | 11:13 AM
Taqueria Jalisco
Restaurants
9 outstanding restaurants in East Boston May 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots-themed Super Bowl cupcakes at Sweet Bakery.
Restaurants
What's going on with Sweet Bakery? May 16, 2019 | 4:13 PM
Sweet Rice
Restaurants
Sweet Rice brings Thai-inspired sushi rolls to Jamaica Plain May 15, 2019 | 9:35 AM
John Harvard's Brew House: 30 Dunster St., Cambridge. Named after its Ivy League neighbor, the pub draws on the “stories and fabled recipes from Harvard to Shakespeare.’’
Restaurants
Longtime brewpub John Harvard's will soon close its Cambridge outpost May 14, 2019 | 4:24 PM
Boston Pickle Fair
Restaurants
The Boston Pickle Fair is coming back for another year May 14, 2019 | 3:23 PM
Allagash founder Rob Tod (right) inspecting a beer.
Beer
Allagash Brewing isn't following the latest beer trends. It is winning awards. May 14, 2019 | 10:36 AM
The Dewey Square Boston Public Market farmers market.
Food
Visit the Boston Public Market farmer's market at not two, but three locations this year May 10, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Beer
Boston Beer Company and Dogfish Head to join in $300 million merger May 9, 2019 | 7:59 PM
Chef Tony Messina at Uni Sashimi bar in Boston. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe (Names, smartc)
Restaurants
Tony Messina almost became a Boston police officer. Now he's one of the best chefs in America. May 9, 2019 | 11:42 AM