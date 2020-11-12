Send us your favorite Thanksgiving dinner menu ideas, recipes, and tips for readers cooking at home this year

Thanksgiving, like many other holidays in 2020, will feel different as the world still grapples the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Rising cases cause concern for large and indoor gatherings, which are considered higher-risk activities for the spread of the virus. Local public health officials are asking families to reimagine the upcoming holiday with less travel, less multi-household intermingling, and less shared food. Gov. Charlie Baker said of Thanksgiving, “Gathering in groups indoors for an extended period of time with family and friends is likely the worst possible scenario for spreading the virus.”

While more families may be celebrating virtually, with phones on FaceTime propped up in seats where a person once sat, some aspects of the holiday will remain the same. The Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade will still broadcast as scheduled with less in-person spectators. Equally as important, The National Dog Show will still name best in show. Families, although perhaps not in the same room, will still give thanks for one another and eat turkey.

Thanksgiving table guests that usually show up with a store-bought apple pie or an assisting bowl of mashed potatoes to gift the host might have to get a little more hands-on this year. People who have never prepared a turkey before, might have to get their hands dirty up in some gizzards.

It’s understandable that some family recipes are sacred; a Mimi’s coveted, otherworldly stuffing might be a tight-lipped secret only a few get to hear. So, we’re asking, for those willing to offer up their expertise: What are your recipes you could pass along that might help make someone else’s Thanksgiving dinner come together during this unusual year? Do you prepare a special tasty side dish that people talk about well after the meal? Is there a drink you concoct, or a dessert with a twist? Maybe you’re just willing to offer some basic tips for many who may be trying their best in the kitchen for the first time? Whatever tips you’re willing to offer up, we want to hear them. Let us know by adding your advice to the survey below or emailing community@boston.com.

