How to make the Tommy’s Margarita

Plus, sign up for the live virtual class to mix two classic tequila cocktails.

Boston.com Cocktail Club | Tequila cocktails
Make the world famous Tommy's Margarita with Jackson Cannon and the Boston.com Cocktail Club on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. –Johann Trasch
By
Jackson Cannon
January 5, 2021

We’re excited to introduce the Boston.com Cocktail Club, a weekly subscription box and event series highlighting local bartenders who will mix a drink of the week with host Jackson Cannon of Eastern Standard and The Hawthorne. Sign up for our newsletter and join us every Thursday evening to learn about mixing your own cocktails, the local bar scene, and how you can support the industry during COVID-19. 

A classic as staunch as the margarita can usually bear countless tweaks and variations without giving way to a new recipe. This held for decades as people enjoyed classic, frozen, golden, and endless seasonal variations of this mix of tequila, lime, and orange liqueur. The Tommy’s Margarita (famed house version from the eponymous restaurant on Geary Street in San Francisco), substituting agave nectar for orange liqueur, accomplishes a rare feat: The variation actually moves the drink to a more foundational archetype. It doubles down on the power of agave and has captured the affection of a generation of bartenders who now mix this exciting potion as their go-to recipe every time a guest orders this standard.

What you’ll need:

2 oz tequila
1 oz lime juice (approx. 1 lime)
½ oz agave nectar
pinch of salt (optional)

Shake the ingredients vigorously over ice and strain into a cocktail glass or on the rocks. No garnish.

Order the tequila cocktail kit:

The purchase of each cocktail kit provides income to a local restaurant worker, who prepares a warm meal for a Boston frontline workers or resident in need through Off Their Plate.

Join the class:

Join us with special guest Jared Sadoian for the Boston.com Cocktail Club’s live virtual class on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. for two classic tequila cocktails. Get the tips and tricks for making exceptional drinks at home and catch up on the state of the Boston bar and restaurant scene, while making the world famous Tommy’s Margarita and a sultry tequila-based Old Fashioned.
