Food The Thirsty Scholar Pub in Somerville reopens with a new menu and new ownership We hear the hoisin chili wings are to die for. The Thirsty Scholar Pub in Somerville reopened last weekend after months of being closed. Wikimedia Commons

The Thirsty Scholar Pub in Somerville, which is best known for its appearance in the opening scene in 2010’s “The Social Network,” is back after being closed for several months.

The bar opened last Friday during the ice storm with a new menu, new owners, and a new manager.

According to the new manager, Jeremy Scanlon, the previous owners tried to reopen after the most stringent COVID-19 restrictions were lifted but closed again sometime last summer.

The bar is now owned by the Greater Boston Beer Co., which also owns popular downtown Boston bars such as The Tam and Beacon Hill Pub.

Advertisement:

Scanlon said the bar’s menu is streamlined right now due to the restaurant’s recent opening, but it still has some incredible food. He recommends the buffalo and hoisin chili chicken wings, and said the new chef, Matthew Bullock, makes a mean fish and chips.

“He’s exceptional. We’re extremely excited about the food aspect here and what he’s going to be able to bring to the establishment,” Scanlon said of Bullock.

Also notable on the menu is the pub’s carnival fried dough, which comes with your choice of powdered sugar, chocolate syrup, cinnamon, caramel, and whipped cream, and is half price after 9 p.m.

The Thirsty Scholar boasts a tap of 20 draft beers, of which about a third are local.

Right now the bar is open from 4 p.m. to 1 p.m., with the kitchen closing at 11 p.m. Scanlon said they hope to open for brunch in the future.

Scanlon also said the bar will soon begin hosting trivia on Wednesdays, and is looking into doing live music, food specials, and other events before long.

“We just got to the finish line and were able to get the doors open, which we’re psyched about,” he said. “We’re excited to keep growing and building on this start.”