What can $20 get you in Boston's local restaurants? This TikTok user is trying to find out. "The Boston Foodie" has made a series of videos about local hidden gems that won't break the bank. The interior of Galleria Umberto, where the $20 challenge took Ivanov for a $2 slice. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Boston is exploding with fancy new eateries, including a new venture by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, but not everyone can afford fine dining prices.

“This is what $20 can get you in Boston’s North End,” said Sacha Ivanov, a 2021 Boston University grad, at the beginning of her TikTok video about Boston’s local food scene.

Her budget-friendly North End menu included Dino’s 16-inch chicken cutlet parm sub, Galleria Umberto’s $2 pizza slice, and a mini cannoli from Modern Pastry. The video has 320,000 views and counting.

“I first started on TikTok with the account thebostonfoodie in August of 2020,” Ivanov told Boston.com. “I started it to showcase the amazing and diverse food scene that Boston has to offer and as a way to support small businesses.”

Ivanov said she was inspired by TikTok users posting budget dining videos in other cities, but noticed that videos about Boston were lacking. She says her status as a Boston native made the hunt for affordable and delicious meals a bit easier.

“I grew up here, so I have a good idea of all the budget spots and all the hidden gems around the city,” she said. “With the North End video, I wanted to show that you can get budget quality eats as well.”

Since high school, Ivanov made a habit out of trying new restaurants in the Boston area. She said she’s most likely tried upwards of 100 local eateries.

Ivanov has made budget-friendly dining videos for other neighborhoods like Chinatown and East Boston. She hopes the $20 challenge and her other content about Boston’s lively food scene can help “expose people to different cultures through food.”