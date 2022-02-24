Food Here are the Massachusetts nominees for the 2022 James Beard Foundation Awards Find out which of your favorite restaurants made the cut. Douglass Williams is the head chef of MIDA, an Italian restaurant in Boston. Photo courtesy of the James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation has announced its 2022 semifinalist nominees for the James Beard Awards — one of the most prestigious awards a restaurant or chef can earn.

The non-profit celebrates restaurants and chefs around the country in many different categories, from Best Chef for each region of the country to Outstanding Restaurateur nationwide.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 13.

Here are the nominees from Massachusetts in each category:

Best Chef in the Northeast

Ceviche made with the fish of the day, prepared with pomegranate, pineapple, avocado, orange, red bell pepper, served with boniato chips at Gustazo Cuban Cafe, on Mass Ave. in Cambridge – Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Patricia Estorino, Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar, Waltham and Cambridge – Gustazo boasts modern Cuban fare in an authentic, Havana-inspired atmosphere. There, you will find a wide range of small plates, as well as fish and delectable main dishes.

The main dining area at Orfano in Boston. – (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)

Tiffani Faison, Orfano, Boston – Situated in the Fenway neighborhood, Orfano cooks up modern Italian dishes like hand-crafted pastas and steaks. The restaurant has a decadent atmosphere complete with golden chandeliers.

Advertisement:

Daniel Gursha, Ledger, Salem – Located in the Salem Savings Bank building, which was built in 1818, Ledger offers classic New England dishes, such as pan-roasted salmon and black angus sirloin, cooked using traditional techniques.

Yvonne’s restaurant, 2 Winter St., Boston. – Photo courtesy of Yvonne’s

Tico Huynh, Yvonne’s, Boston – Yvonne’s is an experience. With several different themed rooms, its cocktails and modern American dishes are as creative and decadent as its atmosphere.

Brassica Kitchen + Cafe. – Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Jeremy Kean and Philip Kruta, Brassica Kitchen + Cafe, Boston – Brassica Kitchen is a café that serves coffee, sandwiches, and pastries during the day and modern American cuisine by night. Located in Jamaica Plain, it has a legendary brunch and fun cocktails.

The duck and date kebabs atop of a carrot puree served at Sarma. – (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)

Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville – Sarma is based on traditional Turkish meyhanes, or restaurants. Its menu has a huge range of small plates to suit any food preferences.

The half fried chicken served with black bean hummus and cauliflower cashew pilaf at Chickadee Restaurant in the Seaport. – (photo by Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff)

John DaSilva, Chickadee, Boston – Located in the Seaport district, Chickadee’s dishes are Mediterranean-inspired. The kitchen’s menu is seasonal, using ingredients from local farms as much as possible.

David Schrier, Jessica Pollard, and David Clegg, Daily Operation, Easthampton – Daily Operation features creative modern American dishes that draw inspiration from all over the world. The atmosphere is fun and casual.

Nominees for Outstanding Restaurateur:

Deborah Snow and Barbara White, Blue Heron Restaurant & Catering, Sunderland – Located in the Old Town Hall, which was built in 1867, Blue Heron is an upscale restaurant with a menu that changes week to week, and is broad enough to suit every dietary preference.

Nominee for Outstanding Chef:

Douglass Williams is the head chef of MIDA, an Italian restaurant in Boston. – Photo courtesy of the James Beard Foundation

Douglass Williams, MIDA, Boston — MIDA is an upscale Italian restaurant that serves all the beloved classic dishes. It is one of the few Italian restaurants in Boston that opens for a scrumptious brunch.

Nominee for Outstanding Wine Program:

Lauren Friel, owner of Rebel Rebel Wine Bar, in Somerville, Mass. – (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Rebel Rebel, Somerville – Named after the classic David Bowie song, this wine bar’s attitude is exactly what its name suggests. Serving natural wine, the bar is unapologetic about its progressive values.