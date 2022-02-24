Here are the Massachusetts nominees for the 2022 James Beard Foundation Awards

Newsletter Signup
The James Beard Foundation has announced its 2022 semifinalist nominees for the James Beard Awards — one of the most prestigious awards a restaurant or chef can earn.
The non-profit celebrates restaurants and chefs around the country in many different categories, from Best Chef for each region of the country to Outstanding Restaurateur nationwide.
Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 13.
Here are the nominees from Massachusetts in each category:
Patricia Estorino, Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar, Waltham and Cambridge – Gustazo boasts modern Cuban fare in an authentic, Havana-inspired atmosphere. There, you will find a wide range of small plates, as well as fish and delectable main dishes.
Tiffani Faison, Orfano, Boston – Situated in the Fenway neighborhood, Orfano cooks up modern Italian dishes like hand-crafted pastas and steaks. The restaurant has a decadent atmosphere complete with golden chandeliers.
Daniel Gursha, Ledger, Salem – Located in the Salem Savings Bank building, which was built in 1818, Ledger offers classic New England dishes, such as pan-roasted salmon and black angus sirloin, cooked using traditional techniques.
Tico Huynh, Yvonne’s, Boston – Yvonne’s is an experience. With several different themed rooms, its cocktails and modern American dishes are as creative and decadent as its atmosphere.
Jeremy Kean and Philip Kruta, Brassica Kitchen + Cafe, Boston – Brassica Kitchen is a café that serves coffee, sandwiches, and pastries during the day and modern American cuisine by night. Located in Jamaica Plain, it has a legendary brunch and fun cocktails.
Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville – Sarma is based on traditional Turkish meyhanes, or restaurants. Its menu has a huge range of small plates to suit any food preferences.
John DaSilva, Chickadee, Boston – Located in the Seaport district, Chickadee’s dishes are Mediterranean-inspired. The kitchen’s menu is seasonal, using ingredients from local farms as much as possible.
David Schrier, Jessica Pollard, and David Clegg, Daily Operation, Easthampton – Daily Operation features creative modern American dishes that draw inspiration from all over the world. The atmosphere is fun and casual.
Deborah Snow and Barbara White, Blue Heron Restaurant & Catering, Sunderland – Located in the Old Town Hall, which was built in 1867, Blue Heron is an upscale restaurant with a menu that changes week to week, and is broad enough to suit every dietary preference.
Douglass Williams, MIDA, Boston — MIDA is an upscale Italian restaurant that serves all the beloved classic dishes. It is one of the few Italian restaurants in Boston that opens for a scrumptious brunch.
Rebel Rebel, Somerville – Named after the classic David Bowie song, this wine bar’s attitude is exactly what its name suggests. Serving natural wine, the bar is unapologetic about its progressive values.
