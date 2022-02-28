Food New DIG restaurant to open this week in Kendall Square The fast-casual restaurant's new location is right down the street from MIT. Boston-10/07/2016- At DIG, customers wait in line for their food. Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki

A new Boston restaurant favorite is coming to Kendall Square in Cambridge this week.

DIG, a fast-casual restaurant that describes itself as “vegetable forward,” is opening at 1 Broadway, right down the street from MIT.

Formerly Dig Inn, the restaurant was founded in 2011 by its CEO, Adam Eskin — a Weymouth native and Brown University graduate.

DIG’s menu features a variety of salads and bowls, from their spicy meatball bowl to a kale Caesar salad. The restaurant also offers both vegan and vegetarian options.

The company said in a news release that it focuses on “mindful sourcing,” purchasing ingredients from a network of minority-run and small farms, as well as using vegetables grown at DIG Acres, their 20-acre farm in New York State.

Advertisement:

The new location has 40 indoor seats, including a community table and a bar counter. During the warmer months, the restaurant’s floor-to-ceiling windows will be opened, and there will be sidewalk seating.

The new restaurant also features an open kitchen layout that will allow guests to see their food being cooked in front of them.

To celebrate the opening of the new restaurant, guests will receive $10 off when they sign up for DIG’s rewards program until March 28.

Also, through March 14, walk-in guests will receive a complimentary side with the purchase of a bowl when they mention “Team Veg” at check out.