Food The Friendly Toast opens new location in Chestnut Hill The menu includes signatures such as avocado toast, Chicken Cordon Bleu Benedict, and the Highway Strawberry. The interior of the new Chestnut Hill location. Stout Heart

If you’re in the Newton area and looking to be surrounded by funky mid-century decor while munching on a stack of “King Pancakes,” you’re in luck.

The new location of The Friendly Toast is now open in The Shops at Chestnut Hill, the restaurant announced Sunday in a press release.

“We are very excited to continue to expand our footprint in Massachusetts and bring another Friendly Toast to Greater Boston,” said Eric Goodwin, co-owner of The Friendly Toast.

The exterior of the new location in Chestnut Hill. Stout Heart

The restaurant’s menu includes over 70 items with favorites such as avocado toast, Chicken Cordon Bleu Benedict, and the Highway Strawberry, according to a statement from the company.

If customers want to wet their whistle alongside New Hampshire’s Finest Scramble or another menu item, the drink menu includes mimosas, margaritas, and bloody mary flights as well as cocktails such as the Dreamsicle.

Tea, cold brew, cocoa, and a slew of juice options are also available.

The Chestnut Hill location, located at 199 Boylston Street, is a total of 4,000 square feet and can seat 185 guests inside and 40 guests on the patio.

“We look forward to growing our relationship with the local residents and are eager to partner with local organizations that have an impact on Chestnut Hill and its residents,” said Scott Pulver, co-owner of The Friendly Toast

This opening marks the fifth Friendly Toast location in Massachusetts and eighth in New England. The new location is currently hiring and locals who wish to apply to open positions can do so here.