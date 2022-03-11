Food Yas Chicken is opening up a second location in the Boston area Say "yas" to the chicken.

Spicy BBQ, honey mustard, and buffalo chicken wing lovers rejoice! Yas Chicken is opening a location in Allston after the success of their original Lynn chicken joint.

Featuring three kinds of fries (regular, truffle, and parmesan) along with standard chicken fare like wings and tenders — the house “YAS” sauce only comes on the tenders — Yas Chicken is sure to have something for everyone.

Feeling fancier than a wing and fry order? Get your hands on one of Yas Chicken’s fun sandwiches like the Mac Zaddy or The Suffering, featuring truffle mac and cheese and “extremely spicy” homeade sauce respectively.

The soft opening is scheduled for March 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 128 Brighton Ave in Allston, according to a Facebook announcement from the eatery. Patrons can also call 617-202-5713 to order their chicken feast.

Ready to say yes to Yas? The restaurant’s chicken was recently called “the best fried chicken in Massachusetts” by food TikToker Joey aka The Roaming Foodie, so if you’re in the Allston area give it shot.