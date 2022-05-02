Food 4 Boston restaurants are among the top 100 brunch spots in America, according to OpenTable A Vermont restaurant is also impressing brunch lovers. Crudo at Krasi. Sam Swan

Just in time for Mother’s Day, OpenTable released its list of best brunch spots in America, and four Boston restaurants made the cut.

The online restaurant reservation service company named the top 100 brunch spots in America for 2022 and included Abe & Louie’s, Atlantic Fish Co., Krasi, and Moonshine 152.

According to OpenTable, 47 percent of diners eating out for Mother’s Day are taking mom to brunch.

“Whether mom is a sweet brunch person, a savory brunch person, or a brunch-is-actually-breakfast person, OpenTable’s popular 100 Best Brunch Spots in America has it all,” OpenTable wrote.

Another New England restaurant made the list: Simon Pearce Restaurant in Quechee, Vermont.

The 100 best brunch spots list was determined from more than 12.9 million verified OpenTable diner reviews collected between March 1, 2021, and Feb. 28, 2022. Restaurants with a minimum “overall” score, made up of data such as overall diner rating, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating, were included. They were then sorted and scored according to the percentage of reviews for which “good for brunch” was selected by reviewers, according to the site.

View the entire list of top 100 brunch spots in America for 2022.