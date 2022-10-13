Food 2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. Ciao! Pizza and Pasta in Chelsea. Facebook / Ciao! Pizza and Pasta

A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp.

The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places to eat in New England and two Massachusetts restaurants made the top 10: Branches Grill and Cafe in Chatham ranked No. 8 and Ciao! Pizza and Pasta in Chelsea ranked No. 9.

Branches Grill and Cafe is a “fantastic” Jamaican restaurant in Chatham, owned by Ian Burt, Yelp wrote.

“His flavorful cuisine is marked by bold jerk-spiced chicken, pork, or shrimp; vibrant seafood dishes; and authentic oxtail or curried goat — which adults wash down with a fruity rum punch,” Yelp wrote. “The rich beef and pumpkin soup, available year-round, is an understated stunner of an appetizer.”

Ciao! Pizza and Pasta in Chelsea is known for its “tender, sturdy, charred-edged pizzas,” Yelp wrote.

“This tiny, takeout-focused spot, just 3 miles north of Boston’s North End, has become a go-to destination for wood-fired pizza and scratch-made pastas,” Yelp wrote. “The Margherita—topped with San Marzano tomato sauce and bubbles of mozzarella—draws fans of Neapolitan-style pizza from all around Boston.”

To comprise the list, Yelp ranked restaurants in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Vermont using factors that included the total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2017, and July 27, 2022.

The No. 1 restaurant on Yelp’s list is Jayd Bun in South Kingstown, R.I.

Check out the entire list of top 100 places to eat in New England in 2022.

