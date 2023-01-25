Food These 12 Mass. restaurants and chefs are James Beard Awards semifinalists "An exhilarating moment." Chef Rachel Miller of Nightshade Noodle Bar was named a semifinalist by the James Beard Foundation. Globe Staff/Barry Chin

It’s a celebratory time for the Massachusetts restaurant scene.

The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists today. Twelve Massachusetts restaurants and chefs were included in the list, which recognizes “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a press release. While nominees will be shared on March 29, the final winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5.

“This is always an exhilarating moment, as we kick off the Awards cycle and recognize the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams across the country,” Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, said in a press release. “After a year of fundamental changes, we look forward to building on the progress made, celebrating those paving a better future for us all—through their talent and craft, service to others, and commitment to a better, more sustainable industry.”

Here is the full list of semifinalists in Massachusetts in each category:

Outstanding Chef

Rachel Miller of Nightshade Noodle Bar in Lynn

Outstanding Restaurant

PAGU in Cambridge

Red Rose Restaurant in Lowell

Emerging Chef

Vinh Le of Cicada Coffee Bar in Cambridge

Best New Restaurant

La Royal in Cambridge

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Rebel Rebel in Somerville

Best Chef: Northeast

Valentine Howell of Krasi in Boston

Yahya Noor of Tawakal Halal Cafe in Boston

Yisha Siu of Yunnan Kitchen in Boston

Derrick Teh of SEKALI in Boston

Ellie Tiglao of Tanám in Somerville

Douglass Williams of MIDA in Boston

See the full 2023 semifinalist list here.