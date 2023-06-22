Food These two restaurants will compete for Boston’s best breakfast on ‘Good Morning America’ Watch the battle live on June 28 at Quincy Market in Boston. South Street Diner (left) and North Street Grille (right) will compete for ‘Good Morning America’ Globe Staff/John Tlumacki (left); photo courtesy of DPA Communications (right)

Get ready to see two local siblings compete for breakfast glory in Boston next week.

ABC’s “Good Morning America” will host a contest as part of its “United States of Breakfast” segment between South Street Diner and North Street Grille. Sol Sidell, owner of South Street Diner, will go up against Robin Sidell, owner of North Street Grille, on June 28 at Quincy Market, according to a press release.

Sol will make Boston cream pancakes, while Robin will cook up banana bourbon French toast. After the three local judges and the audience decide on a winner, one of the Sidell siblings will go to New York City to compete against victors from Philadelphia, Houston, and Cleveland.

Last fall, GMA hosted its “United States of Pie” segment in Quincy Market, in which Petsi Pies beat out Sweet Teez Bakery with its Mississippi mud pie. Petsi Pies continued to the final showdown in New York, but Chicago’s Spinning J Bakery took the grand prize.

South Street Diner in the Leather District is open 24 hours a day and is a popular destination in Boston’s late-night dining scene. North Street Grille in the North End is known for its brunches, where guests enjoy their house-made banana bread, omelets, and cocktails.

Watch the competition live in person from 6:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at Quincy Market.