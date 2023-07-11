Food Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream in Whitman will go up for auction The flagship location will close at the end of the summer. Sophia Peterson at Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream in Whitman. Globe Staff/Jonathan Wiggs

Lovers of frozen treats may be disappointed to learn that a branch of a longstanding ice cream business will be closing before the season ends.

Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream‘s flagship Whitman location, which has been open since 1962, will be auctioned off on August 29, according to the website of JJManning Auctioneers. The spot is known for serving ice cream, sundaes, and frappes and began as the company’s flagship shop. The website and the auctioneers’ Facebook page said that the family who owns Peaceful Meadows will be “voluntarily selling” the Whitman location and property, along with other parcels being offered “individually and in the entirety.” The four parcels being sold include the ice cream stand and accompanying barns, homes and offices, and equipment, 55 acres of agricultural land, a single-family home, and a two-family home. As of this writing, the company’s management could not be reached for comment regarding the announcement.

Peaceful Meadows has a second location in Plymouth that will remain open for the foreseeable future, according to Justin J. Manning, president of JJ Manning Auctioneers. Its Middleborough outpost permanently closed in August 2022, according to an article by WBSM. Local ice cream shop Tom & Jimmy’s took over the location.

Last year, we asked readers for their favorite places to get ice cream in Greater Boston, and Peaceful Meadows made our list. An anonymous reader said that the shop is “quaint and very good,” pointing to pistachio as their favorite flavor. More recently, it was recommended by readers as a place to get the best frappes in Massachusetts.

