Food Looking for lobster rolls? Here are 5 women-owned restaurants to visit across New England. Support these restaurants in New England, three of which are Black-owned, who offer a quality dish. The lobster roll at Saltie Girl, owned by Kathy Siddell. Photo courtesy of Saltie Girl

We know that during a quintessentially New England summer, a great meal likely includes a lobster roll. Slathered in mayo or served hot with warm butter, yours might arrive in a brioche bun with a lemon on the side. While you’re figuring out where to get yours from, you may want to consider supporting one of these women-owned restaurants, three of which are also Black-owned.

Earlier this year, Boston.com shared just a few of the city’s top women-owned restaurants, while the Boston Globe recognized over 100 Black-owned restaurants. But beyond the city, there are many eateries serving lobster rolls that you’ll also want to try, even while chefs debate the merits of their preferred ingredients. We’ve rounded up five women-led dining establishments in New England that serve the dish. Consider stopping by one of these spots this summer, and let us know your favorite place to get a lobster roll in the form below.

In New Hampshire, this seasonal institution opened in 1948 by Cecelia Littlefield Tanner and has since been owned and operated by four generations of women. Their lobster roll is served cold, with a bit of lettuce on the bottom and a sprinkling of paprika. Customers enjoy stopping by while on their way to the beach or if they’ve rented a cottage, owner Alison Tirone said, and they’re welcome to sit at the picnic tables outside. Tirone said she gets her work ethic, strength, and independence from her female predecessors. 54 River St, Seabrook, New Hampshire

The cuisine from this restaurant in Rockport is influenced by Caribbean flavors, owned by Daphnee Alva-Lafleur and her husband Wanddy Alva-Lafleur, who both have roots in Haiti. On their menu, the lobster roll features bold flavors: the meat is tossed in Cajun mayo and celery, served on a buttered bun alongside house-made chips. Wash down your meal with a refreshing cocktail, like the hibiscus margarita or the Daphnee’s Martini, made with watermelon vodka, fresh juices, watermelon, and strawberries. 1 T-Wharf, Rockport, Massachusetts

Within the Pepperrell Cove complex, which serves as a waterfront dining destination, event space, and more, you’ll find the seasonal Frisbee’s Wharf. Co-owner and chef Eides Ares, a Brazilian native of African descent, leads the team at the restaurant along with her husband, co-owner and chef Henry Ares. There, you can enjoy a lobster roll accompanied by crispy French fries. The dish uses Maine lobster, and its flavor is sweeter than those caught further south. “What people love the most is the freshness,” Ares said. 88 Pepperell Rd., Kittery Point, Maine

Owner Kathy Siddell opened Back Bay’s Saltie Girl, which also has locations in Los Angeles and London, inspired by her love of the sea. Their New England lobster roll can be ordered hot or cold, coming in a split-top bun filled generously with lobster meat. The roll arrives with sea salt and vinegar potato chips. The chilled one isn’t overly dressed, so as to preserve the meat’s ocean flavor. Siddell said that when it comes to cold lobster rolls, she keeps them simple and “doesn’t mess around with [them] much.” 279 Dartmouth St., Boston, Massachusetts

In Dorchester, you’ll find The Pearl, a stylish, contemporary seafood grill and raw bar that brings guests “Southern hospitality with city sophistication.” The restaurant is owned and operated by Roxbury natives who identify as Black, including co-owners Teda DeRosa Pinckney and Mika Winder. Order their lobster roll hot, poached in warm butter, or cold, served with a light mayo base, and enjoy it with a side of French fries, truffle fries, or Cape Cod potato chips. They plan to open a Boston Landing location early next year. 20b District Ave., Dorchester, Massachusetts

