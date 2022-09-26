Need weekend plans?
Massachusetts is brimming with bountiful orchards and farms, and nothing screams autumn like a day spent apple-picking with family and friends.
With so many choices and so little time, we present the ultimate guide to apple picking in Massachusetts. Our 2022 list highlights 46 orchards offering pick-your-own apples, plus reader favorites and all the important details: prices, entertainment, food, and more. You’ll even find some cider doughnuts, too.
🍎 Looking for an apple-picking spot near you? Click to view this list as a map.
🥇 No. 1: Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow
🥈 No. 2: Tougas Family Farm in Northborough
🥉 No. 3: Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury
🏆 Honorable mentions: Bolton Spring Farm, Parlee Farms, and Russell Orchards
Reader favorites were selected based on the combined tally of votes collected from the Boston.com Community in 2021 and 2022.
Since 1828, Apex Orchards, which has been owned and operated by the same family for seven generations, has offered an array of farm fresh produce in a western Massachusetts location that offers spectacular views of Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire. Its name was even inspired due to the orchard’s spot atop the apex of a hill.
Cost: $20 for a peck; $34 for a half bushel
U-pick? Weekends only
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Autumn Hills Orchard, located in the historic town of Groton, grows 35 varieties of apples, along with raspberries, pears, and grapes. The apple trees are semi-dwarf trees — which makes for easy picking — and some are 40 years old.
Cost: $2.50 for a pound; $3.50 for a pound of honeycrisps
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Barker’s Farm was established in 1642 and has laid claim as the oldest continually operated family farm in Massachusetts — and among the oldest in the country. In addition to its mature orchards, the beloved farm is known for its fresh vegetables, particularly its sweet corn.
Cost: $30 for a peck; $45 for a half bushel
U-pick? Yes
Food:
Bartlett’s Orchard has been growing apples for generations amid beautiful scenery on Lenox Mountain in the Berkshires. Each year, the farm’s 24 acres of growing land produce an average of 11,000 bushels of apples, split between 13 varieties: Paula Red, Jona-Mac, McIntosh, Cortland, Gala, Macoun, Empire, Mutsu, Liberty, Ida Red, Jona-Gold, Red Delicious, and Golden Delicious.
Cost: $10 for a half peck; $15 for a peck; $23 for a half bushel
U-pick? Yes
Food:
Belkin Family Lookout Farm, established in 1651, is one of the oldest continuously working farms in the U.S. It offers you-pick apples, as well as peaches, pears, and pumpkins when in season. Boston.com readers also ranked the 180-acre farm among its favorites to find the best cider doughnuts in the state in 2019.
🍏 Readers Say: “The best part about Lookout Farm isn’t the quality or selection of apples, though they do have great apples; it’s the beer and donuts. They have a very cool setup that you can observe behind a big glass window that shows the entire process of how they make their cider donuts. … On busy fall weekends, it feels like you’re almost at some kind of party or festival, more than just an orchard.” — Chris, Needham
Cost: $20 (includes entry to the orchard and a half-peck bag)
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Berlin Orchards has a passion for apples, offering Paula Reds, Ginger Golds, Macs, Cortlands, Honey Crisp, Jonagold, Golden Supreme, Macoun, and Mutsu varieties through November. The orchard also offers pick-your-own pumpkins and gourds, as well as locally grown mums.
Cost: $27 for a peck or $38 for a half bushel; purchase of a bag includes a hay wagon ride.
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Big Apple Farm is a sprawling family-owned farm with 100 acres currently in use. Boston.com readers also ranked this farm among its favorites to find the best cider doughnuts in the state in 2020.
Cost: $30 for a peck; $40 for a half bushel. Cash and check only. Two ATMs are located on site.
U-Pick? On Saturdays and Sundays for a limited time.
Activities/entertainment: Visitors have the option of driving or taking a tractor-drawn ride up to the orchard
Food:
Bolton Spring Farm began as a dairy farm back in the early 1800s before its rolling hills were transformed into an orchard in 1938. Pick-your-own apples start Labor Day Weekend, and availability shifts through October as varieties ripen. The 150-acre farm boasts scenic views of Bolton and surrounding towns.
🍏 Readers Say: “I love that after you’re done picking the plentiful apples, you can go across the street to the stand and get apple dumplings, apple crisp, apple cider, and apple cider donuts a la mode.” — Abner B., Roslindale
Cost: $22 for a peck; $33 for a half bushel. Cash only.
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
This orchard has been family-owned and operated since 1918, and its country store is open year-round. During harvest season, the orchard’s snack bar serves hot apple dumplings with ice cream.
Cost: $15 peck bag; $30 half bushel bag
U-pick: Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
The 275-acre Peabody farm opened its orchards for pick-your-own Jersey Macs and Granny Smiths in August. Fresh cider doughnuts are just one of the delicious treats you’ll find at Brooksby’s on-site bakery, along with cakes, whoopie pies, and monkey bread.
Cost: $14 for a half-peck bag (up to two people); $21 for a one-peck bag (up to three people); $40 for a half-bushel bag (up to five people); children 1 and under free.
U-pick? Yes
Entertainment:
Food:
Carlson Orchards offers a helpful guide to all 16 of its apple varieties and their various uses, as well as a growing schedule for its apples and other fruits. Be sure to visit the orchard taproom, where you can sip more than a dozen varieties of hard cider and snack on apple salsa and Big Apple Pizza made with spreadable brie and apple slices.
🍏 Readers Say: “Great variety of apples to pick. Delicious pizza and cider flights. Family-friendly. Great place to enjoy an afternoon away from the bustling city.” — Marcio D., Roslindale
Cost: $30 for a one-peck bag; $40 for a half-bushel bag
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Named the top apple-picking spot in America by Yelp, Cider Hill Farm is one of the best things to do when visiting the small city of Amesbury. With more than 60 varieties of apples spread across its 145 acres over the course of the growing season, Cider Hill has something for all tastes.
Cost: $12 for half-a-peck (up to two people); $24 for one peck (up to four people); $40 for half-a-bushel (up to six people); Free for children 3 and under.
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Originally started as a potato farm close to 100 years ago, the Smith family has expanded its footprint and its variety of crops, selling everything from apples to asparagus. For a sweet treat once your bag is laden with apples, check out the Donut Barn for some hot cider doughnuts or a cool ice cream float.
Cost: $32 for a one-peck bag (up to three people); $48 for a half-bushel bag (up to five people); $6 per extra person; free for children 3 and under.
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Connemara House Farm is not a commercial apple orchard, meaning almost all of the apples on its 10 acres of trees are for the pick-your-own crowd. When you catch a glimpse of the farm’s picturesque landscapes, you’ll see why its primary business is as event space for weddings.
🍏 Readers Say: “The orchard is so relaxing and doesn’t have all of the crowds or over-picked trees, despite being right off of Route 1 and on the way to or from the Topsfield Fair. We make the drive up from Boston a couple of times each fall, and it is always well worth it!” — Lou, East Boston
Cost: $25 for one peck; $40 for a half bushel
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Dating back to 1904, Connors Farm uses every inch of its land to provide creative activities for the whole family, including a seven-acre corn maze, kids’ play areas with a range of activities, a ropes course, and a popular Halloween attraction called “Hysteria.”
🍏 Readers Say: “Such a great place for kids, and the staff is friendly.” — Matt, Melrose
Cost: U-pick is $25 per peck and $12.99 per half-peck. Entry fees for entertainment range from $12.99-$19.99.
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Catch a wagon ride and visit the bake shop while you’re at the rustic Cook’s Orchard, in between picking apples fresh from the trees. Apple Fest takes place annually in September, featuring live music, games, and delicious food.
Cost: $30 for half a bushel
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Another orchard in the farm-rich town of Harvard, Doe Orchards has offered pick-your-own apples since the 1960s. More recently, the Doe family has added more crops to its land, offering peaches, blueberries, raspberries, and Christmas trees (seasonally).
Cost: $19 for a one-peck bag; $38 for a half-bushel bag
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
With a history that dates back to 1778, Dowse Orchards has been growing fresh produce since Revolutionary War times. The farm stand has seasonal produce, as well as fresh-pressed cider from the orchard’s cider mill, which has been in operation since 1853.
🍏 Readers Say: “It’s a wonderful, no-frills place to meet up with family and friends for our annual apple-picking event. It’s an old picturesque orchard with a good variety of apples. There are no mazes, doughnuts, or baby goats — just apples and pumpkins. While it can get busy, it is never crowded, and there is no admission fee. Afterward, we often head over to C&L Frosty or Sunshine Dairy for ice cream. It’s perfect.” — Diane, Natick
Cost: $9.50 for a one-quarter-peck bag (up to one person); $18 for a half-peck bag (up to two people); $30 for a one peck bag (up to four people); $45 for a half-bushel bag (up to six people); $9 per person for parties of six or more.
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
A family-owned business, Drew Farm strives to provide a fun atmosphere where you can enjoy apple picking with kids and loved ones. The pumpkin patch is a great spot to take family photos, and fresh pressed cider and old-fashioned root beer are available, too.
Cost: $15 for a half peck; $25 per peck; $35 for a half bushel
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Besides its apples, the primary attraction at Echo Hill is its on-site distillery and winery, where you can try farm-made wine, moonshine, spirits and specialty liqueurs derived from apples. You can also sip on eight signature fall cocktails or a hard slushie that changes flavors weekly.
Cost: $10 for a half-peck bag (up to one person); $35 for a half-bushel bag (up to five people); $50 for a one bushel bag (up to eight people); $5 entry fee for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and under (if not covered by PYO bag fees)
Cash only? Yes
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
The family-run farm since 1920 offers more than fruit: Fairmount also abounds with produce, meat, and dairy throughout the year. The farm hosts events, such as goat yoga and a Farmers in Training program for kids.
Cost: $12 per bag; $30 per peck; $40 per half bushel. (To get into the orchard, you must purchase a bag or hay ride.)
U-pick: Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Visitors can pick apples and also dig their own carrots and potatoes at Farmer Dave’s. This season, the farm has debuted a new farm stand with a transparent kitchen so customers can see how the food is made — including the popular cider doughnuts.
Cost: $10 for a half peck (one person); $20 for a peck (two people); otherwise, there’s a $6 pick fee.
U-pick: Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Overlooking the Pioneer Valley, Fern Valley Farms is family-owned and was established in 1894. The farm hosts numerous entertainment options, including annual events and a summer concert series with local musicians.
Cost: $12 per half peck; $18 per peck; $26 per half bushel
U-pick: Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Hilltop Orchards grows 27 varieties of apples and offers delicious tastings at its winery, Furnace Brook Winery, and cidery: JMASH Cidery, which is one of the oldest continually operating cideries in New England. Boston.com readers ranked this farm among its favorites to find the best cider doughnuts in the state in 2019.
Cost: $10 for a half peck; $18 for a peck; $32 for a half bushel
U-pick? Yes
Food:
Consistently ranked among the top orchards in New England (including No. 1 by Boston.com readers in 2021), visitors can traipse through 186 acres of orchards in Stow. The farm animals, hayrides, mazes, and freshly made cider doughnuts are a nice bonus, too.
🍏 Readers Say: “The best cider donuts! The best apples! A giant box maze for children! A Halloween themed maze for older children! Amazing apple pies! Cannot say enough great things about this place. … This was the reason we eventually moved out to Stow. I raised my children here and cannot say enough about this wonderful community.” — Laura F., Stow
Cost: $22 for a peck (three people); $33 for a half-bushel bag (five people)
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Hollis Hills Farm offers a variety of pick-your-own fruit during the spring and summer months. It also has a Sugar House, and it’s the largest maple producer in eastern Massachusetts.
Cost: $22 per peck; $38 per half bushel
U-pick: Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Ingaldsby Farm has been a family-owned working farm since 1911. The Boxford community relies on the farm for its potted annuals and perennials during gardening season. The farm also has an on-site bakery and a petting zoo.
Cost: $25 per peck and $39 per half bushel
U-pick: Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
This family-owned, 55-acre orchard has been growing apples at the base of Mount Greylock since 1881. Visitors will find “old-time apple trees and select varieties which can only be grown at this elevation,” according to the farm.
Cost: $9 for a half peck; $16 per peck
U-pick: Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
This family-owned farm has been serving the Acushnet community for 40 years. It is busy year-round as it offers pick-your-own fruit in the summer; apples, pumpkins, and hay rides in the fall; and Christmas trees in the winter.
Cost: There’s no minimum cost, and customers are charged by the pound.
U-pick: Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
For more than 50 years, this farm has been growing fruit on 90+ acres of land. The farm stand is stocked with locally made products, including beer, wine, and hard cider.
Cost: $1.99 per pound
U-pick: Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
This family-owned orchard is filled with the warm, comforting aroma of homemade baked goods. In addition to nearly 15 varieties of apples available, visitors can purchase fruits and vegetables grown in their field as well as enjoy a farm-to-table meal.
Food:
If it’s a unique apple-picking experience you’re after, Nashoba Valley Winery may be it. The hilltop orchard abounds with McIntosh, Cortland, Liberty, and Macoun apples. The property is primarily a winery, brewery, and distillery, but no alcohol is permitted in the orchard.
🍏 Readers Say: “Great place to pick apples, and once you’ve finished, you can go up to the main building and grab some lunch with friends or do a wine tasting! We go every year.” — Kate, Beverly
Food:
This 100-year-old farm bustles with activity in the late summer and fall, which brings apple picking and numerous live events, including music, festivals, and pig roasts. The crown jewel of the sprawling space is its winery, brewery, and cider house, where the farm’s fruits are turned into the crisp sips.
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Parlee Farms has been serving the Tyngsborough community for three decades, and come autumn, crowds flock from near and far to pluck juicy apples from the orchard’s branches. The farm isn’t lacking in accolades, either: Yankee magazine listed it among the best PYO fruit farms in Massachusetts in 2021 and 2022.
🍏 Readers Say: “They are a great time for our family, very organized, clean, and reasonable prices. They offer great fresh apple picking, a farm stand, petting zoo, and food truck. … The fresh made apple donuts are amazing!” — Alex, Lexington
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Phoenix Fruit Farm specializes in growing apples and peaches, and the business is expanding into nectaries, cherries, pears, and berries, too. Eight types of apples are available for picking, while additional varieties are available at the quaint country store. The beautiful orchard also serves as a picturesque wedding venue.
Structures on the Quonquont Farm property date back to the 1700s, and a walk around its grounds leaves one equal parts inspired — and hungry. This diversified farms abounds with a range of seasonal produce, and in the fall, many sweet and tart apples are available for picking. Notably, the farm also has a flock of orchard-raised hens who lay eggs for purchase at the farm store and via subscription.
Food:
With its recognizable logo, Red Apple Farm, a fourth-generation family business, has a pick-your-own orchard in Phillipston and a buzzing outpost at The Boston Public Market. Pick up plump apples for eating or cooking, as well as a batch of the award-winning cider doughnuts.
🍏 Readers Say: “This farm has … a very beautiful setting in North Central Massachusetts and many varieties of apples (also pears, peaches, black raspberries, and blueberries). Great baked goods, ice cream, and mini petting animals for the children, and beautiful sunflower gardens for picking.” — Ottavio and Lily C., Gardner
Entertainment/activities:
Food:
This Essex County destination is a beloved family farm where you can pick Cortlands and Galas, while visiting animals on site. The full scratch bakery and winery are housed in an 1800s barn.
🍏 Readers Say: “The farm stand is beautiful. The whole place is a throwback to 100 years ago. Beautiful property. … Park in the shade under a tree in the dirt parking lot. Everything in the store is organic and made by small producers. I go every week!” — Andree R., Ipswich
Cost: Weekdays: $2 per pound; weekends: $25 for a 10-pound bag and $5 entry fee
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
A perfect place to bring the family, Shelburne is an orchard on a hill where you can pick apples, pumpkins, and Asian pears. The John Deere combine climber and orchard story walk make for great entertainment for the kiddos.
Cost: $29 for 10 pounds; $41 for 20 pounds
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Owned by the city of Leominster and operated by the Friends of Sholan Farms, the orchard is community-supported. On weekends in September and October, Bull Spit Brewing is onsite. There are beautiful hiking trails, too.
🍏 Readers Say: “Many different varieties available for you-pick or purchase from the farm stand. … Great views on a quiet location.” — Steve S., Leominster
Cost: $8.75 for a half peck; $17 for a peck: $17; $32 for half a bushel
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
This farm has an Antique Apple Orchard that includes 20 varieties of apples, and it was originally planted to preserve apples that are no longer grown for commercial harvest. There are also multiple other orchards, such as the New Section Orchard, which has common varieties and some antique varieties. Steeped in history and beauty, Smolak is a popular venue for weddings.
🍏 Readers Say: “Apple, peach, and pumpkin picking, pies, fresh local honey, and incredible apple cider donuts have been a staple in my family for years! Haunted hayrides and animal feedings were hours of entertainment for me as a kid.” — Stacy S., Reading
Cost: $30 per peck; $40 for a half bushel; $35 per peck in the Antique Orchard; $50 for a half-bushel basket in any other orchard
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
A complimentary wagon ride is provided to get to the orchard, which is the home of juicy Fujis and Honeycrisps. Stowe Farm also offers horse rides and runs camps for kids over the summer.
Cost: $25 for 10 pounds; $40 for 25 pounds (parties of six or more must purchase more than one bag)
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
The picturesque farm offers apple-picking in a charming setting, while also serving as the home for a restaurant, “The Farmer’s Porch” (enjoy avocado toast, cheese flatbreads, and more) and an ice cream shop. At the farm stand, find Tangerini’s own produce, as well as local products.
Cost: $32 per peck (three people); $45 a half bushel (up to five people); parties of five or more must purchase two bags
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
This farm grows over 30 varieties of apples, many of which can’t be found at the supermarket. At the farm kitchen, you can pick up an ice cream sundae, a slushie, or a sandwich for lunch.
🍏 Readers Say: “It has everything and is well-run.” — Karen, Dedham
Cost: $34 for 10 pounds (up to three people); $47 for 20 pounds (up to five people)
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Westward Orchards, located in the hills of Nashoba Valley, has trees brimming with Pink Ladies, Macouns, and Ginger Golds. A farm store also sells cheeses, eggs, and pasture-raised meats.
Cost: $25 for a peck; $40 for a half bushel
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
Food:
Located in the Berkshires, Windy Hill Farm has a diverse range of apples that can be picked at their orchard, from Pixie Crunches to Empires. You can also find a garden center, field-grown specialty ornamental nursery stock, and a full service landscape department.
Cost: $8.50 for a half peck; $15 per peck
U-pick? Yes
Activities/entertainment:
