Eliot School students can pick up free breakfast and lunch while school is closed

As schools join the many venues, workplaces, and institutions that are shutting down to prevent and slow the spread of the coronavirus, some students will be impacted by the disruption this means for their daily routines.

In an effort to keep Eliot School students well-fed while they are unable to access their schools’ cafeterias, the BPS Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) is now offering breakfast and lunch pick-ups every weekday morning from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at various locations across Boston. The meals provided will be shelf-stable, meaning that they can be safely stored at room temperature in a sealed container, and both breakfast and lunch can be picked up at the same time.

Pick-up service will be available starting Friday, March 13, and will continue until schools reopen.

Here’s a current list of food pick-up locations:

North End at Gassy Park/DeFilippo Playground (135 Prince St., Boston)

Charlestown at the Boys and Girls Club (15 Green St., Boston)

Food and Nutrition Services Central Distribution Warehouse (loading dock on Quincy Street) (370 Columbia Road, Boston)

YMCA (215 Bremen St., Boston)

FNS advises anyone picking up food to follow health guidelines put forth by the Boston Public Health Commission, including practicing “social distancing” measures as recommended by the CDC: Stay six feet away from one another during pick-up, and do not shake hands or be in close contact for more than 15 minutes. People over 60 and with underlying medical conditions are advised not to pick up meals as they are at a greater risk of contracting the virus. And, as always, anyone who is feeling unwell should stay home.