Food insecurity continues to rise in Massachusetts. Here’s how you can help.

"People are so unaware of how big food insecurity is," one food pantry official said.

Brookline Food Pantry
Sorting food at the Brookline Food Pantry. –Kyle Williams
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 24, 2020 | 1:32 PM

Related Links

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect millions of families across the country, hunger and food insecurity have reached startling levels, including in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is facing the highest projected percentage increase of food insecurity in the United States, at 59 percent from 2018 to 2020, according to an October analysis from Feeding America. The percentage of Massachusetts children facing food insecurity has increased by an alarming 102 percent during that same period, with one in five children now struggling with food insecurity, the organization’s report said. 

The skyrocketing demand has been felt at food banks and pantries across the state since the start of the pandemic. Officials say it shows few signs of slowing down.

Advertisement

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have averaged nearly 10 million pounds of food distributed per month, which is over 60 percent more food than we distributed last year during the same period of time,” Catherine D’Amato, president and CEO of the Greater Boston Food Bank, told Boston.com. “Our largest distribution month to date was in June, when we distributed 11.5 million pounds, which equals nearly 9.6 million meals.”

D’Amato shared that demand has remained relatively consistent since then: The food bank distributed around 2.5 million pounds of food per week in the past two weeks. To keep up with the volume, the organization, which distributes food to more than 500 partner agencies and 70 direct-distribution programs across eastern Massachusetts, has trucks on the road six days a week and has added four full-time and two part-time warehouse employees, as well as three temporary team members. 

Its partner agencies, which include food pantries, senior centers, and soup kitchens, are affected as well.

“People are so unaware of how big food insecurity is,” said Arielle Chernin, operations director at the Brookline Food Pantry. “I grew up in Brookline, and had no idea that there was such a large part of Brookline’s population that was in low-income housing or food insecure, and it was very eye opening for me. So many people think of Brookline as such a wealthy town and to see such a big disparity and for it only to be getting bigger is kind of alarming.”

Advertisement

Chernin told Boston.com that, pre-pandemic, the Brookline Food Pantry saw 150 guests come through its doors week. That number has more than quadrupled, jumping to 650 each week since the beginning of the pandemic.

While Chernin said the pantry recently added a third full-time employee to the organization, its staff is 99 percent volunteer-based and, thankfully, has met the rise in demand.

“When our client demand quadrupled, our volunteer base also quadrupled,” she said. “People were looking for things to do after the initial craziness of quarantine settled, and we saw a huge increase in the number of people that wanted to volunteer. We have an incredible pool of volunteers that do everything from dumping recycling to packing bags to building our website.”

Clients frequenting the Brookline Food Pantry come away with three paper bags: one full of fresh produce, one full of dry foods, and one with refrigerated items, like milk, butter, and eggs. The pantry purchases some of its food from the Greater Boston Food Bank, but also receives items from Lovin’ Spoonfuls and through partnerships with bakeries like Clear Flour Bakery and When Pigs Fly. Individual donations from the public often result in some one-off items like gluten-free pasta or coffee. Chernin said that paper bags are always in need. 

While the Brookline Food Pantry is still accepting food donations, the Greater Boston Food Bank and many of its partner food pantries have put a hold on individual walk-in donations due to COVID-19, citing a monetary donation as the best way to help the organization purchase food and keep up with the staggering demand.

Advertisement

But there are still a number of ways you can donate boxes of pasta, canned beans, rice, and other items to help feed those in need. Here’s a running list of local organizations that are currently accepting food donations. To make a monetary donation to the Greater Boston Food Bank, click here.

Boston Food Not Bombs: This organization accepts vegan, shelf-stable food, which can be dropped off during its cook and serve time on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 or 4 p.m., depending on when they run out of food. Alternate drop off times can be arranged by emailing fnbboston@gmail.com. (14 Harvard Ave., Boston)

Boston Rescue Mission: As a shelter for guests who are experiencing or on the brink of homelessness, Boston Rescue Mission provides basic necessities to those in need, including shelter and healthy meals (last year, the organization served more than 143,000 meals). To donate perishable and non-perishable items, contact Dennis Gaskell, food service manager, at 617-290-2693. (39 Kingston St., Boston)

Cafe Landwer: The cafe is currently running a food drive for the Brookline Food Pantry, accepting donations for the pantry’s in-demand goods that include rice, cereals, pastas, canned soups, fresh produce, and healthy snacks for kids. Drop off five items at either of the cafe’s locations (Cleveland Circle or Audubon Circle), and you’ll receive a $10 e-gift to the cafe. (383 Chestnut Hill Ave., Boston; 900 Beacon St., Boston)

Centre Street Food Pantry: Serving the residents of Newton and surrounding communities, Centre Street Food Pantry is running a Kids Club Food Drive. Volunteers can fill grocery bags with kid-friendly food, then drop them off on Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to noon. (11 Homer St., Furber Lane, Newton Centre)

Community fridges: Drop off canned goods, fresh fruit, and more at one of the Boston area’s community fridges, which have grown in numbers over the past few months. Find fridges in Allston, Jamaica Plain, Dorchester, Somerville, Roslindale, and Fenway; some, like Roslindale, are organizing their own holiday food drives. (Various locations)

East End House: The Cambridge organization is looking for food donations detailed on its wish list, including pantry staples like sugar, flour, jam, syrup, and a number of beverages. (105 Spring St., Cambridge)

Pine Street Inn: In addition to providing housing, emergency services, and workforce development, this South End shelter makes more than 1,000 meals each day for its guests. Food donations are accepted between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. Consider donating items like oatmeal packets, granola bars, cans of diced tomatoes, black beans, and bottled salad dressing. (444 Harrison Ave., Boston)

Project Soup: As part of the Greater Somerville Homeless Coalition, Project Soup has helped Somerville residents fight hunger for the past 50 years. Current food donation requests include masa, cereal, solid white tuna, instant coffee, and olive oil. Call 617-776-7687 during open hours to arrange a drop off, or make a delivery to the pantry during Project Soup’s hours of operation. (1 Davis Square, Somerville)

Rosie’s Place: Rosie’s Place advocates for women in need, helping them find stability during times of poverty or homelessness. There are three ways to help stock the organization’s food pantry from your own home: Shop from a list of much-needed pantry staples, sponsor your own virtual food drive, or make a cash donation. (889 Harrison Ave., Boston)

The Open Door: Gather your excess peanut butter, spaghetti sauce, breakfast cereal, and more items on The Open Door’s wish list, which can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester)

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Food News Boston Helps Coronavirus How to Boston

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Sam's Spot opens in Dorchester in late November.
Openings
Sam’s Spot Restaurant and Catering opening soon in Dorchester November 24, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Cocktails
Closings
'Let's focus on the good times we had and not the sad ending' November 23, 2020 | 3:15 PM
The bar at Pammy's.
Restaurants
Is another indoor dining shutdown imminent in Cambridge? November 23, 2020 | 2:17 PM
M.F. Dulock
The Best
3 Mass. butcher shops listed among the best in America November 23, 2020 | 11:26 AM
A selection of ciders at High Limb.
Beer
High Limb Cider's new tap room is now open in Plymouth November 22, 2020 | 1:38 PM
Turkeys are shown in a pen at Root Down Farm in Pescadero, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Thanksgiving Safety Tips
Avoid foodborne illnesses this Thanksgiving November 21, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Gaslight
Restaurants
A French brasserie in the South End will permanently close this weekend November 20, 2020 | 12:49 PM
Artifact Cider Project launched a rare apple share
Restaurants
A rare apple share, MingsBings, and a Thanksgiving-worthy mulled wine kit November 20, 2020 | 11:25 AM
Strega Waterfront
Restaurants
Strega denied appeal in 2017 sexual harassment case ruling November 19, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Restaurants
The Fours is auctioning off more than 1,000 pieces of sports memorabilia November 19, 2020 | 10:56 AM
Bessie King at Villa Mexico Cafe
Restaurants
'Shutting us down means that we’re laying people off' November 18, 2020 | 3:12 PM
Rotisserie chickens cook inside Boston Market in Medford.
EATING OUT
Poll: What's your go-to restaurant chain in Massachusetts? November 18, 2020 | 1:05 PM
source pizza
Openings
A progressive new pizza parlor will open in Cambridge November 18, 2020 | 12:22 PM
04/27/16--WATERTOWN, MA -. Deluxe Town Diner, A classic diner in Watertown. Location, Location, Location feature, a community profile that runs in the Sunday real estate section (Address). P (globe staff photo: Joanne Rathe Boston Globe section: address real estate)
RESTAURANTS
An iconic Watertown diner is seeking donations 'to keep the doors open' November 16, 2020 | 8:39 PM
The Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich at Fuku.
Restaurants
Fuku in the Seaport has closed, but it might make a comeback November 13, 2020 | 4:02 PM
Pizza at Bianca
Restaurants
New restaurants, online baking classes, and a must-try beer collab November 13, 2020 | 10:50 AM
This October 2017 photo taken in New York, shows a Thanksgiving spread with hot spinach and mushroom dip, turkey, cornbread stuffing and sauteed brussel sprouts.
Thanksgiving Tips
Send us your favorite Thanksgiving dinner menu ideas, recipes, and tips November 12, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Closed sign
Closings
A downtown breakfast and lunch spot will close its doors next week November 12, 2020 | 3:03 PM
Grumpy White's
Closings
A popular family restaurant in Quincy will close soon November 12, 2020 | 1:07 PM
Bianca
Openings
After an eight-month delay, Bianca finally opens in Chestnut Hill November 11, 2020 | 12:45 PM
Offsuit
Openings
New bar to open in 'a bartender's dream' space downtown November 10, 2020 | 3:24 PM
James Hook & Co.
Lobster rolls
Planning progresses for hotel on the site of James Hook & Co. November 10, 2020 | 11:56 AM
Greenhouses at Talulla
Restaurants
A new grant aims to help local restaurants winterize their outdoor spaces November 9, 2020 | 2:40 PM
Photo tweeted by Tree House Brewing in their announcement of a new Western Massachusetts location.
Beer
Tree House Brewing is also adding a new location in western Mass. November 8, 2020 | 4:09 PM
Mayo-chee okonomiyaki at Gantetsu-Ya
Restaurants
Comfort food, an amaro club, and tableside cocktails to try this weekend November 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Taco Bell Cantina
Taco Bell
The city's first Taco Bell Cantina is now open November 5, 2020 | 3:45 PM
Beer from Tree House Brewing.
Beer
Tree House Brewing is opening a new waterfront taproom on the Cape November 5, 2020 | 1:35 PM
Thanksgiving takeout at Summer Shack
Thanksgiving
These local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving takeout meals November 5, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Little Donkey cambridge restaurant bar
Restaurants
'This is no doubt another blow to the restaurant world' November 2, 2020 | 4:08 PM
People walk by outdoor plastic dining bubbles on Fulton Market in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Colder temperatures are providing a new challenge for restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic, but there's a solution being developed in Fulton Market. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Dining bubbles
Dining bubbles are popping up everywhere, but are they safe? Experts weigh in. November 2, 2020 | 9:51 AM