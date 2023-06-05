Here’s what you can order at City Hall Plaza’s summer 2023 beer garden

Newsletter Signup
City Hall Plaza’s summer beer garden is opening Wednesday, June 7, with beers from Downtown Crossing’s Democracy Brewing and Roslindale‘s Distraction Brewing.
The Democracy and Distraction Beer Garden will be open to people of all ages from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 12 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12 to 8 p.m. on Sundays, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said in a release. The garden expects to expand hours later this month.
The beer garden will host an array of programming throughout the summer, including live music, entertainment, art classes and showcases, and yoga classes, the release said.
The beer garden will offer 12 different brews, six from Democracy and six from Distraction. The beers run the gamut from IPAs and Kölschs to blonde ales and sours.
Democracy Brews
Distraction Brews
Roslindale’s Jimmie’s Cafe will also be serving up food and drinks at the beer garden. The cafe said they will be offering non-alcoholic drinks, sandwiches, and ice cream.
