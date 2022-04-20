Tacos, lobster rolls, and ‘naughty waffles’: Here’s the 2022 Boston Calling food and drink lineup
Thirty local restaurants will keep concertgoers satisfied at this year's festival.
After looking at the Boston Calling 2022 food and drink lineup, one thing’s for sure: No one at the festival is going hungry Memorial Day weekend.
A total of 30 local restaurants, food trucks, and eateries will be serving up a variety of cuisines at this year’s festival, which returns to the Harvard Athletic Complex from May 27-29.
Many holdovers from previous festivals (and 2020’s postponed fest) will take part, including Tasty Burger, Roxy’s Grilled Cheese, and Chicken and Rice Guys. In addition, 10 restaurants will be making their festival debut, including Greek eatery GreCo and Jewish delicatessen Mamaleh’s.
Coming down the coast is Portland, Maine’s mobile sushi bar Mr. Tuna, which will offer fresh sushi for those seeking lighter fare. Offering a mix of healthy and decadent is The Farmacy Cafe, which currently serves rice and salad bowls plus “Naughty Waffles” — served with bananas, Nutella, and other sweet toppings — at the recently opened High Street Place.
Craving a fried chicken sandwich? Head to Walloons. Looking for tacos? Try El Pelon Taqueria. Want some quintessential New England cuisine? Lobster Proper will have a variety of lobster rolls.
Platinum ticket holders, meanwhile, will have access to specialty menus curated by some of the city’s top chefs. Friday will have food served up by Chef Cory Seeker (Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar) and Chef Miguel Deras (Mariel). Saturday has meals from restaurateur duo Chris Coombs and Adrienne Wright (Deuxave, dBar, Boston Chops). Sunday finishes up with food from Colin Lynch (Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave).
Check out the full Boston Calling 2022 food and drink lineup below.
Boston Calling 2022 General Admission Food and Drink Lineup
A La Esh
Buenas
Chicken and Rice Guys
Chubby Chickpea
Dean’s Concessions
El Pelón Taqueria
Fomu Ice Cream
GreCo
Jaju Pierogi
Lobster Proper
Love Art Sushi
Mamaleh’s Delicatessen
Moyzilla
Mr. Tuna
Rice Burg
Roxy’s Grilled Cheese
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Suasday Sandwich Co.
Tasty Burger
The Farmacy Café
The Flatbread Company
The Sausage Guy
The Smoke Shop BBQ
Top Shelf Cookies
Trolley Dogs
Walloons
Boston Calling 2022 Platinum Chef Lineup
Friday, May 27
Chef Cory Seeker (Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar)
Chef Miguel Deras (Mariel)
Saturday, May 28
Chefs Chris Coombs & Adrienne Wright (Deuxave, dbar, Boston Chops)
Sunday, May 29
Chef Colin Lynch (Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave, Black Lamb, No Relation)
Boston Calling 2022 Beer & Wine Menu
BEER:
Miller Lite
Miller High Life
Peroni
Sam Adams Wicked Hazy New England IPA
Sam Adams Summer Ale
Truly Wild Berry
Twisted Tea
WINE:
90+ Cellars
Lot 42 Pinot Grigio
Lot 33 Rosé
Lot 50 Prosecco
Lot 75 Reserve Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley (VIP & Platinum)
Featured Liquor Sponsors:
Jack Daniel’s
Thomas Tew Rum
Superbird Paloma
Slane Irish Whiskey
