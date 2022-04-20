Music Tacos, lobster rolls, and ‘naughty waffles’: Here’s the 2022 Boston Calling food and drink lineup Thirty local restaurants will keep concertgoers satisfied at this year's festival. Boston Calling 2022's food and drink lineup includes a reuben from Mamaleh's. Boston Calling

After looking at the Boston Calling 2022 food and drink lineup, one thing’s for sure: No one at the festival is going hungry Memorial Day weekend.

A total of 30 local restaurants, food trucks, and eateries will be serving up a variety of cuisines at this year’s festival, which returns to the Harvard Athletic Complex from May 27-29.

Many holdovers from previous festivals (and 2020’s postponed fest) will take part, including Tasty Burger, Roxy’s Grilled Cheese, and Chicken and Rice Guys. In addition, 10 restaurants will be making their festival debut, including Greek eatery GreCo and Jewish delicatessen Mamaleh’s.

Coming down the coast is Portland, Maine’s mobile sushi bar Mr. Tuna, which will offer fresh sushi for those seeking lighter fare. Offering a mix of healthy and decadent is The Farmacy Cafe, which currently serves rice and salad bowls plus “Naughty Waffles” — served with bananas, Nutella, and other sweet toppings — at the recently opened High Street Place.

Craving a fried chicken sandwich? Head to Walloons. Looking for tacos? Try El Pelon Taqueria. Want some quintessential New England cuisine? Lobster Proper will have a variety of lobster rolls.

Platinum ticket holders, meanwhile, will have access to specialty menus curated by some of the city’s top chefs. Friday will have food served up by Chef Cory Seeker (Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar) and Chef Miguel Deras (Mariel). Saturday has meals from restaurateur duo Chris Coombs and Adrienne Wright (Deuxave, dBar, Boston Chops). Sunday finishes up with food from Colin Lynch (Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave).

Check out the full Boston Calling 2022 food and drink lineup below.

Boston Calling 2022 General Admission Food and Drink Lineup

A La Esh

Buenas

Chicken and Rice Guys

Chubby Chickpea

Dean’s Concessions

El Pelón Taqueria

Fomu Ice Cream

GreCo

Jaju Pierogi

Lobster Proper

Love Art Sushi

Mamaleh’s Delicatessen

Moyzilla

Mr. Tuna

Rice Burg

Roxy’s Grilled Cheese

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Suasday Sandwich Co.

Tasty Burger

The Farmacy Café

The Flatbread Company

The Sausage Guy

The Smoke Shop BBQ

Top Shelf Cookies

Trolley Dogs

Walloons

Boston Calling 2022 Platinum Chef Lineup

Friday, May 27



Chef Cory Seeker (Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar)



Chef Miguel Deras (Mariel)



Saturday, May 28



Chefs Chris Coombs & Adrienne Wright (Deuxave, dbar, Boston Chops)



Sunday, May 29



Chef Colin Lynch (Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave, Black Lamb, No Relation)

Boston Calling 2022 Beer & Wine Menu

BEER:

Miller Lite

Miller High Life

Peroni

Sam Adams Wicked Hazy New England IPA

Sam Adams Summer Ale

Truly Wild Berry

Twisted Tea



WINE:

90+ Cellars

Lot 42 Pinot Grigio

Lot 33 Rosé

Lot 50 Prosecco

Lot 75 Reserve Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley (VIP & Platinum)



Featured Liquor Sponsors:

Jack Daniel’s

Thomas Tew Rum

Superbird Paloma

Slane Irish Whiskey

