New England Travel Yelp says one of the country’s 100 best taco spots is right here in New England You'll find it in Rhode Island.

Rhode Island is dishing up some of the best tacos in America, according to Yelp users.

Yelp recently released a list of the top 100 U.S. taco spots in 2023, and Casa Azul Taqueria in Providence, R.I., ranked No. 94. It was the only New England restaurant on the list.

“Quality ingredients make our food delicious and quality team members make our restaurant run,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Casa Azul Taqueria, which opened in 2020, is billed as “Rhode Island’s fastest, most delicious, authentic Mexico City eats.” The restaurant is co-owned by the husband and wife team of Javier Soto and Alejandra Ruelas, who met in Rhode Island after immigrating to the U.S. from Mexico City, according to the restaurant’s website.

Fall specials at the restaurant include pumpkin flan, birria ramen soup, mole poblano chicken enchiladas, vegan plantain taco shell bowl, and homemade corn bread pudding.

The No. 1 taco spot in America is Aroma Latin America Cocina in Henderson, Nevada.

Yelp comprised the list by identifying businesses in the restaurants and tacos categories and then ranking them using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Check out the list of top 100 U.S. taco spots in 2023.