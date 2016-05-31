Restaurants Kathy Sidell’s new seafood restaurant opens in Back Bay tomorrow Saltie Girl brings lots of fish—both fresh and tinned—to Boston. Saltie Girl opens in Back Bay June 1. Saltie Girl / Instagram

For Kathy Sidell, president and culinarian of the MET Restaurant Group, salt is more than just something with which you flavor food; it’s a way of life. It’s also the inspiration for her newest Boston restaurant, Saltie Girl.

“Growing up on the East Coast on a sailboat with my dad, I have a deep affinity for the saltiness of the sea and the fruit it bear,” Sidell said in a press release. “Being a New Englander is almost synonymous with the briny taste of steamed clams, the salty ocean taste of lobsters perfectly cooked, the creaminess of a local oyster, and the natural sweetness of a Nantucket bay scallop.”

Thus: Saltie Girl, which will be located at 281 Dartmouth St., next to another of Sidell’s restaurants, MET Back Bay. The sea-inspired eatery will officially open for business on Wednesday and will seat just 16 for regular dining and 12 at a full bar with an attached raw bar and shucking station.

Chef Kyle McClelland, who worked at The Federalist, The MFA, Ten Tables, and Clio in Boston, will head the kitchen, and the crew will be rounded out by Sidell’s long-time team of Chef David Daniels and Stephen Zeneski on operations.

Sidell and McClelland will curate one of the largest tinned seafood collections in New England and will prepare dishes such as fried lobster and waffles with sweet corn butter and spicy maple syrup, and French burgundy snails with black garlic butter.

Chowder, bisque, fried whole belly Ipswich clams, and lobster rolls by the ounce will also appear on the menu. The restaurant will offer a full bar with curated wines, beers, and spirits, along with a cocktail menu featuring creations like the Pineapple, with Elyx vodka, lemongrass, and citrus soda, for two.

The smart-casual style Saltie Girl will be open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week and will offer a “Cocktails and Tins” late night menu on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Reservations won’t be accepted, so seating is only available for walk-ins.