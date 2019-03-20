A Southern food and live music venue is coming to Patriot Place

Patriot Place is gaining a new player in 2019 with the addition of Six String Grill and Stage, a restaurant and live music venue scheduled to open at the Gillette Stadium-adjacent shopping center later this year.

Operated by The Briar Group (The Harp, City Bar, Hurricane’s at the Garden, Sólás, and more), Six String will provide sports fans a place to eat and drink before and after a game, and feature Southern fare and an entertainment lineup that will include local and national acts. An 80-seat bar will have cocktails along with craft beer from 16 taps, and viewing areas with plenty of TVs will bring the game to fans who didn’t score tickets to Gillette. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner to start, with weekend brunch to follow at a later date.

The music at Six String will focus on country and rock and roll acts, and will be spearheaded by DFTR, a group that includes veteran musicians and Boston concert promoters. In addition to the restaurant and stage, there will be open areas for dancing and event spaces available for rent.