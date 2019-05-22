Photos: Take a look inside Six String Grill and Stage at Patriot Place

The restaurant is now open with live music, fried catfish, and craft beer.

Six String Grill and Stage
Six String Grill and Stage is now open at Patriot Place. –Mike Diskin
Southern fare and country tunes have arrived at Patriot Place with the launch of Six String Grill and Stage, a restaurant and music venue that opened to the public on Tuesday night. With nods to country and rock and roll icons throughout the space — you can’t miss the giant paintings of Dolly Parton and Elvis — the Foxborough newcomer pays equal attention to both entertainment and food.

Six String’s menu leans toward Southern sustenance, including fried catfish, NOLA gumbo, a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, and baby back ribs. Clam chowder, salads, and flatbread pizzas round out the casual fare, which guests can order for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch inside the 400-seat dining room and at the 80-seat bar, along with cocktails, wine, and craft beer from 16 taps. Here for the game? There are plenty of TVs and projection screens scattered around the space.

A live music schedule has already been set for the next few months, with artists like Martin and Kelly with Old Town Acoustic (May 23), Whiskey6 (May 26), and Tailgates Down (June 13) set to perform on the live music stage. For those who can’t sit still, line dancing will be led every Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. starting on June 5.

Check out the photos below for an inside look at Six String.

Six String Grill and Stage
The interior of Six String Grill and Stage. —Mike Diskin
Six String Grill and Stage
The interior of Six String Grill and Stage. —Mike Diskin
Six String Grill and Stage
Food at Six String Grill and Stage. —Six String Grill and Stage
Six String Grill and Stage
The interior of Six String Grill and Stage. —Mike Diskin
Six String Grill and Stage
The interior of Six String Grill and Stage. —Mike Diskin
Six String Grill and Stage
A spread at Six String Grill and Stage. —Six String Grill and Stage
Six String Grill and Stage
The exterior of Six String Grill and Stage. —Mike Diskin

Six String Grill and Stage; 275 Patriot Place, Foxborough; Mondays–Thursdays from 11 a.m.–12:30 a.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.–1 a.m., Sundays from 11 a.m.–midnight; sixstringfoxborough.com



