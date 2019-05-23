The Blues are coming to TD Garden — and so are doughnut burgers and mac and cheese waffle bowls

If you’re a lucky ticket holder heading to the Garden on Monday to watch the Stanley Cup Final, you may want to make a beeline for the concession stand before settling in to your seat.

On Thursday, TD Garden and Sportservice — a Delaware North-owned food, beverage, and retail operator — announced a slew of concession specials to celebrate the Boston Bruins going head-to-head against the St. Louis Blues.

Twelve new items will be available throughout the series starting on Monday, and while a few dishes sound like standard game day fuel, others are far from the average hot dog.

Big Bad Burger (loge section 8 and balcony section 311) will serve a double cheeseburger sandwiched between two glazed doughnuts, along with bacon, fried jalapeños, and crispy onions.

A deep-fried Oreo sundae at TD Garden. —Sportservice

In the Frito-Lay Test Kitchen (loge section 15), fans will find a mac and cheese waffle bowl filled with pulled pork, along with a deep-fried Oreo sundae.

Causeway Carvery (loge section 16) will offer stuffed baguettes, though they won’t contain cold cuts or slices of cheese. These sandwich behemoths will be stuffed with a couple of pasta options: radiatore pasta with meatballs, marinara, and parmesan cheese; and chicken and broccoli with penne and alfredo sauce.

Other Stanley Cup Final specialties will include a cheese and steak hot dog from the Frito-Lay Test Kitchen, chicken bites from Lucky’s Chicken (loge sections 5, 19, and balcony sections 310, 322), Buffalo chicken pizza from Sal’s Pizza (loge sections 6, 17, and balcony sections 307, 325), and French Dip sandwiches from Causeway Carvery. Garden Grill (loge section 8) will also serve surf ‘n turf skewers, crab cake sandwiches, New England lobster rolls, and steak bombs.