Wormtown Brewery is expanding to Patriot Place this summer

On the heels of Six String Grill and Stage opening at Patriot Place comes news of another Foxborough addition: Worcester-based Wormtown Brewery will open its second brewery and taproom at Patriot Place this summer.

In a press release on Wednesday morning, it was announced that Wormtown will take over Patriot Place’s North Marketplace, a 4,000-square-foot space that was previously home to the Battle Road Hop Up, a pop-up brewery operated by Maynard’s Battle Road Brewery during the fall and winter of 2018. Wormtown will fill the space with a new, 2,500-square-foot taproom, an outdoor seating area, and a brewhouse that will feature a seven-barrel brewing system.

A rendering of Wormtown Brewery at Patriot Place. —Wormtown Brewery

Advertisement

“I am really looking forward to the flexibility and innovation this new facility will offer us and the opportunity to encourage our team to explore and try new things for our guests and consumers to share in Foxborough,” said Ben Roesch, Wormtown’s founder and master brewer, in the press release.

In conjunction with the new taproom, Wormtown has reached an agreement to contract brew for Battle Road, which opened in Maynard in 2013. Battle Road’s founders had been searching for a partner to help with their production demands.

“We have a strong background in the retail side of our operation, but ultimately wanted to improve in the area of making great and innovative beers,” said Battle Road managing partner Greg Hill in the press release. “I have known the guys from Wormtown for a long time and reached out to them about this exciting opportunity for a brewery and taproom at Patriot Place.”

The taproom is looking at a summer 2019 opening at Patriot Place, a shopping and dining destination adjacent to Gillette Stadium. In addition to the recent arrival of Six String, an Alice in Wonderland-themed tea room opened at Patriot Place in April.