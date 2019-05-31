May’s biggest restaurant openings and closings

A beachside snack shack and a stadium-adjacent Southern restaurant debuted, while a beloved Brighton Irish pub poured its last pint.

A dessert platter at Zuma
A dessert platter at Zuma, a new Japanese restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street. –Zuma
By
9:54 AM

Can’t keep up with all of the restaurant and bar openings and closings happening around Boston? We highlight the need-to-know newcomers and surprising shutters that made headlines in the dining scene this past month.

Openings

Café Beatrice patio
Café Beatrice patio. —Café Beatrice

Café Beatrice
Will Gilson has been on a roll lately. In addition to announcing three new concepts for Cambridge Crossing in 2020, the Puritan & Co. chef opened Café Beatrice, an all-day cafe in the former Rabottini’s Pizza space in Allston. The light-filled eatery serves breakfast sandwiches, bagels, pastries, and coffee for breakfast (7 a.m.–11 a.m.), and toasts, brick oven sandwiches, salads, and bowls for lunch (11 a.m.–close). On a sunny day, score a seat under string lights on the outdoor patio. (182 Western Ave., Boston)

Advertisement

Down at the Rink
You won’t find a dish that costs more than $8 on the menu at D@TR, a new beachside snack shack in South Boston. Located next to the DCR Murphy Memorial Rink, D@TR whips up “smasher” burgers, hot dogs, pizza, and more fast food with a healthy spin from co-owner and chef Damian Zedower. Bonus: There’s plenty of parking nearby, and you can take a stroll along the nearby beach while fueling up. (1880 William J. Day Blvd., Boston)

The Joint
Chilacates owner Socrates Abreu spent the early part of 2019 opening new branches of his popular Mexican restaurant, and in May he launched The Joint, a burger-centric spot in the former Grass Fed location on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. Now open for lunch and dinner, The Joint serves decadent stacked burgers, boozy milkshakes, and craft cocktails. Snag a window seat and dig in. (605 Centre St., Boston)

Moon & Flower House
You won’t be able to miss the ramen burgers on the menu at Moon & Flower House, a new fast-casual restaurant in Allston with burgers, bubble tea, fried chicken sandwiches, and desserts. Swapping buns for pressed ramen patties, the Instagram sensation can be ordered with chicken, pork, or beef. Not into the creative take? There are traditional burgers here, too, along with pineapple chicken skewers, spicy chicken tenders, and red bean ice cream. (110 Brighton Ave., Boston)

Six String Grill and Stage
Six String Grill and Stage. —Mike Diskin
Advertisement

Six String Grill & Stage
Southern cuisine and country twang have arrived at Foxborough’s Patriot Place in the form of Six String Grill & Stage. The restaurant and live music venue opened on May 21 with Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, baby back ribs, and other Southern specialties, along with a lineup of country and rock-and-roll artists. Not making it to the stadium? Hang out at Six String to watch the game on one of its multiple TVs and projection screens. (275 Patriot Place, Foxborough)

SloPoke
A poke shop opened within a Whole Foods. So what? Well, when chef Karen Akunowicz — 2018 James Beard Award winner, and chef and owner at one of Food & Wine’s 10 Best New Restaurants in 2019 — is behind the concept, there’s a legitimate reason to pay the new eatery a visit. At SloPoke — which Akunowicz introduced just a few months after her new Italian enoteca, Fox & the Knife — you’ll find signature bowls like the Sake Poke with Faroe Island salmon, edamame, tobiko, sesame seeds, and mango salsa. Grab-and-go options and customizable bowls are also available. (181 Cambridge St., Boston)

Zuma
Japanese restaurant Zuma has brought its 12th location to the Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street in the Back Bay, serving sushi, skewers, and tempura from a main kitchen, robata grill, and sushi counter. Chef Helmy Saadon is at the helm of this sleek izakaya, where diners are encouraged to snack their way through the menu while choosing from more than 70 different kinds of sake. (1 Dalton St., Boston)

Closings

The Green Briar
The Green Briar closed on May 6. —Dominic Chavez/Globe Staff

The Green Briar
This long-standing Irish bar in Brighton closed on May 6, ending its 29-year run as a place where locals could watch a rugby game and listen to traditional Irish music at the pub’s weekly seisiuns, or Irish jam sessions. On the bar’s Facebook page, a note expressed thanks and appreciation: “It has been a pleasure building memories with you these past 29 years, and we’re grateful for you all, from our new friends to our longtime regulars,” the post reads. “So cheers — to lively Saturday nights, to friends new and old, to endless pints of Guinness, and everything in between.”

Advertisement

John Harvard’s Brewery & Ale House
Storied Cambridge brewpub John Harvard’s poured its final pint on Thursday after 27 years in operation. While the restaurant’s four other locations — two in Massachusetts and one each in Rhode Island and New York — will not be affected, the company confirmed in a statement that May 30 was the last day for the Cambridge outpost that was tucked away in the basement of Harvard Square’s The Garage mall. “It has been an honor and pleasure being part of the Harvard Square community and we are grateful to everyone in the community for supporting us over this period of time,” the statement read.

