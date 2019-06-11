A running list of food and drink specials in honor of Game 7

Including one brewery offering free food to anyone named Stanley.

Game 7 specials at City Winery
Game 7 specials at City Winery –City Winery
3:16 PM

Well, here we are. The Bruins and Blues are back in Boston on Wednesday night, marking the first Stanley Cup Final Game 7 to ever be hosted in the city. It’s safe to say that most of us will be watching the game, but if you’re not paying thousands of dollars for a seat at TD Garden, here are a handful of bars and restaurants — many of them close to the action in the West End — that will offer food and drink specials during the game.

Specials will continue to be updated as more are announced.

Backyard Betty’s

Southie bar and grill Backyard Betty’s will get into the spirit by offering Betty’s Ultimate B’s Backyard Burger for a limited time. The wood-grilled burger will come with chopped barbecue brisket, chipotle mayo, smoked gouda, fresh tomatoes, and shredded lettuce. It can be devoured while watching Game 7 on the restaurant’s TVs or 12-foot projection screen. (170 W. Broadway, Boston)

City Winery

During Wednesday’s game, wings and flatbreads will be half off at City Winery, located just a short walk from TD Garden. But if you need something a little more symbolic, order one of two specialty drinks: the Black and Gold with Privateer Amber rum, pineapple juice, and passion fruit with a dark rum floater, or The Cup with Tito’s Vodka, St. Germain, and lemon juice, and topped off with cava. (80 Beverly St., Boston)

Coda Bar + Kitchen

Coda, a neighborhood restaurant in the Back Bay, will offer a limited edition Black & Gold Burger, a hefty dish made with three four-ounce patties, balsamic-glazed caramelized onions, American cheese, bacon, and onion rings. (329 Columbus Ave., Boston)

Grafton Street

Bruins fans in Cambridge would be wise to head over to Grafton Street, where a drop-down projector screen will air the game — and where diners will be able to order half-priced summer nachos (smothered in grilled corn, tomatoes, red onion, bell pepper, queso fundido, and avocado crema) and chicken wings with housemade hot sauce and carrot and celery sticks. (1230 Mass Ave., Cambridge)

The Harp

While watching the B’s battle the Blues, thirsty fans can sip on Lord Hobo’s 617 Title Town brew, a hazy New England IPA that launched in April. The Harp will offer it exclusively for the game. (85 Causeway St., Boston)

Black & Gold at Lower Mills Tavern
Black & Gold at Lower Mills Tavern. —Lower Mills Tavern

Lower Mills Tavern

Bruins fanatics with a sweet tooth can channel their fandom with ice cream at Lower Mills Tavern, a neighborhood bar in Dorchester. The Black & Gold — double chocolate ice cream with a golden caramel swirl and gold M&M’s from nearby The Ice Creamsmith — will be served as a single scoop from Wednesday to Friday, and as an ice cream sandwich with housemade chocolate chip cookies on Saturday and Sunday. (2269 Dorchester Ave., Boston)

Night Shift Lovejoy Wharf

The Everett-based brewery’s new West End location at Lovejoy Wharf is a stone’s throw from TD Garden, and they’ll be getting in on the revelry with $3 off all appetizers starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Be sure to check out the new Lord Stanley farmhouse ale on draft — better yet, if your name is Stanley, you’ll eat during the game for free. (1 Lovejoy Wharf, Suite 101, Boston)

Pauli’s

Wear your Bruins gear to North End sandwich shop Pauli’s, and you’ll score a free side of crispy French fries if you order the Killer B’s, a hefty sandwich made with crispy chicken cutlet, bacon, provolone cheese, mixed lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard sauce. (65 Salem St., Boston)

Six String Grill and Stage
Six String Grill and Stage. —Mike Diskin

Six String Grill and Stage

The latest addition to Patriot Place will offer half-priced wings during the game, along with an exclusive Tuuquila Rask cocktail made with Milagro tequila, triple sec, and pineapple juice. (275 Patriot Place, Foxborough)

State Street Provisions

Settle in to watch Game 7 at State Street Provisions, a seafood-centric restaurant by the Aquarium. They’ll be shucking dollar oysters for the entirety of the game. Both the East and West coasts will be featured, including bivalves from Island Creek, Wellfleet, Kusshi, and Hama Hama. (255 State St., Boston)

