The one question to ask when buying seafood, according to the founder of Red’s Best

Jared Auerbach also told us why you don't have to follow your fish recipes to a letter.

Red's Best at the Boston Public Market
Red's Best at the Boston Public Market. –Melissa DiPalma
By
5:00 AM

Jared Auerbach is obsessed with fishing.

The Newton native grew up near a lake but had limited experience with the ocean, only going out on a charter boat a handful of times during his childhood. Still, he said, for as long as he can remember he dreamed about catching fish, eating them, and feeding his family. After graduating from college in Colorado, Auerbach found his way onto a commercial fishing boat in Alaska, determined to learn everything he could about the industry — and he’s never turned back.

In 2008, Auerbach founded Red’s Best, which sells daily catches and pays the fishermen a price per pound based on the market. The success of Red’s, which is headquartered on Boston’s Fish Pier and has a retail store at the Boston Public Market, has, in part, been attributed to the company’s traceability technology — web-based software that tracks each catch and offers customers data on the daily haul, from where the fish were caught and who they were caught by to information about each species. The technology is also available to fisherman, and helps them keep track of their fishing quota mandated by the Magnuson–Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act, whose tenets also include protecting fish habitats, conserving fishery resources, and promoting fishing alongside conservation principles.

Advertisement

For the average consumer buying fish for the week, it can be hard to know whether you’re making sustainable seafood choices. In between waxing poetic about the fishing industry and his love of the Boston Harbor, Auerbach shared some of his tips on buying the best possible piece of fish at your local market.

1. Ask “What should I eat?”

For Auerbach, the first — and arguably only — question you need to ask when shopping for local seafood is: “What should I eat?”

Allowing the fishmonger, who knows exactly what has come in that day and from whom, to guide your purchase will result in consumers paying a better price for a quality product, said Auerbach.

“If you go to our shop, our hope is that you decide what your fish is going to be when you get there, not before you get there,” he said. “You rely on mother nature to guide that. The best fishermen in the world don’t know what they’re going to catch when they go out to catch it. That’s the romance. That’s the draw.”

2. Don’t let price define your purchase.

Red's Best
A produce display at Red’s Best at the Boston Public Market. —Craig F. Walker / Globe Staff

Auerbach talks a lot about supply and demand, the day-to-day puzzle that he and his team are constantly trying to solve by matching their fishermen’s supply with demands from across the country. It’s also, he said, what defines how much fish costs — and you shouldn’t pay much attention to it.

Advertisement

“Often the demand is skewed,” he said. “There’s demand for things that people think they want, things like halibut or Chilean sea bass.”

For a long time, Auerbach said he tried to figure out why underutilized fish — species like skate, redfish, and mackerel, often dubbed “trash fish” — were priced so much lower than high-demand fish like salmon, cod, swordfish, and tuna.

“What I realized is that the biological shelf life is the common denominator,” he explained. “If you and I go fishing on Boston Harbor and we catch a striped bass and a mackerel at the same time, that mackerel is going to deteriorate a lot quicker than the striped bass, especially if you mishandle it.”

Technology has extended that mackerel’s shelf life, but 50 years ago that wasn’t the case, Auerbach said. It created a consumer bias toward fish with a longer natural shelf life, leading many consumers, he believed, to see some fish as more valuable than others. Now, he encourages shoppers to stop equating a higher price point with better quality fish.

“Just buy what’s abundant and local and inexpensive, and the world will be great,” Auerbach said.

3. Be flexible with your dinner plans

Is the fish you had in mind not available when you get to the market? Don’t completely scrap your dinner plans.

Auerbach is on a mission to convince buyers that their go-to seafood recipes can be flexible, and he pointed to the relationship between Harvard University Dining Services and Red’s Best as proof.

“For years we were working with Harvard on tweaking the food system so that Harvard could sell local fish,” he said, explaining how, when overfishing was a more prevalent issue, larger institutions like Harvard used to request mass quantities of a particular fish months in advance. “When we stopped overfishing, we lost the ability to [fulfill those requests] with local fish. So that supply chain got replaced by easy substitutes from abroad like Alaskan cod, farmed salmon, shrimp, tilapia.”

Advertisement

But Harvard didn’t want to use tilapia or farmed fish. They also needed fixed prices and the ability to print menus ahead of time. So in 2015, the two worked together to create a “Catch of the Week” program, in which Harvard buys a set amount of fish but Red’s Best is able to choose exactly what they get.

“Their mind has been opened,” Auerbach said. “Four years later, they’re selling dogfish, skate, redfish, scruff, all these items you’d never think a university would be able to handle. The chefs love it.”

And, he said, consumers can learn to love it to.

“Haddock or hake? C’mon, same recipe,” he said.

TOPICS: Restaurants How to Boston Seafood Chefs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Apple caramel at Jonquils Cafe & Bakery
Restaurants
A new cafe on Newbury sells whimsical, geometric desserts June 13, 2019 | 4:00 PM
A sign on a door of Papa Gino's is seen on Needham St in Newton on Monday, November 5, 2018.
Restaurants
Papa Gino's is healing our Stanley Cup loss with a million free pizzas June 13, 2019 | 1:11 PM
Oysters at Reef Bar.
Restaurants
An outdoor dining option is opening at the N.E. Aquarium with an iced shellfish bar and 3 types of charcuterie boards June 13, 2019 | 12:15 AM
Life Alive Back Bay
Restaurants
Life Alive's newly opened location is a kaleidoscope of color June 12, 2019 | 12:14 PM
City Winery specials
Restaurants
Free food for Stanleys plus other Game 7 food and drink specials June 11, 2019 | 3:16 PM
Incredible Vegan Ice Cream
Restaurants
FoMu will release a cookbook with some of its most popular flavors June 10, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Pepita Coffee
Restaurants
Check out the menu from a new Cambridge spot serving breakfast tacos and nitro cold brew June 10, 2019 | 12:40 PM
Craft beer
Restaurants
Summer beer festivals are back. Here's where to drink this season. June 7, 2019 | 3:07 PM
Restaurants
Here's where to find Boston's best National Doughnut Day deals June 6, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Tree House Brewing
Restaurants
Tree House Brewing will pop up in Boston for four nights this summer June 6, 2019 | 10:32 AM
Lobster platter at Luke's Lobster
Restaurants
10 years after it first launched, Luke's Lobster will open its biggest restaurant yet June 4, 2019 | 1:34 PM
Ciao Bella carbonara
Restaurants
Check out the menu for the North End's new Ciao Bella June 4, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Castle Island Brewing's beer garden
Restaurants
Castle Island Brewing's Charlestown beer garden is now open for the summer season June 3, 2019 | 11:41 AM
funk boston sour wild beer festival 2019
Beer
Taste more than 100 sour and wild beers at this festival May 31, 2019 | 7:48 PM
Abby Cummings at Coda
Restaurants
Drag brunch is on the rise in Boston. Here's where to find the city's best shows. May 31, 2019 | 5:31 PM
A dessert platter at Zuma
Restaurants
May's biggest restaurant openings and closings May 31, 2019 | 9:54 AM
goodnow farms chocolate boston public market
Food
The Boston Public Market's newest vendor brings craft chocolate bars to Hanover Street May 30, 2019 | 9:11 PM
Black & Gold from Sam Adams
Restaurants
Sam Adams is releasing a Bruins tribute lager for the Stanley Cup Final May 30, 2019 | 12:35 PM
Restaurants
Guy Fieri is opening a tequila-filled restaurant in Boston May 30, 2019 | 11:05 AM
Sam Adams Pride beer 2019
Beer
Sam Adams is re-releasing its Pride Week beer, and throwing a party to celebrate May 29, 2019 | 8:07 PM
A rendering of Will Gilson's new restaurants at CX
Restaurants
A restaurant, all-day cafe, and rooftop bar are coming to East Cambridge May 29, 2019 | 1:58 PM
Wormtown Brewery glasses filled with coffee beans
Restaurants
Wormtown Brewery is expanding to Patriot Place this summer May 29, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Zuma sushi
Restaurants
A modern Japanese restaurant opens inside Boston's brand new Four Seasons Hotel May 28, 2019 | 4:32 PM
Maine Lobster Festival
Restaurants
A guide to can't-miss summer food festivals in Boston and beyond May 28, 2019 | 11:57 AM
Prestley and Curtis Blake stand in front of the first Friendly's location in this undated photo.
Obituaries
Friendly’s Ice Cream cofounder Curtis L. Blake dies at 102 May 26, 2019 | 6:37 PM
Brunch at The Tip Tap Room
Restaurants
5 industry professionals talk about their love affair with the Bloody Mary May 26, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Rainbow onigiri and poke from Love Art Sushi
Restaurants
Love Art Sushi is serving a festival-exclusive rainbow dish at Boston Calling 2019 May 25, 2019 | 2:49 PM
Seating in the Platinum area
Restaurants
Here’s what the Platinum experience is like at Boston Calling 2019 May 24, 2019 | 8:15 PM
A sausage from Down at the Rink
Restaurants
A new beachside snack shack is now open in South Boston May 24, 2019 | 12:26 PM
Doughnut burger from Big Bad Burger at TD Garden
Restaurants
Check out the TD Garden concession stand specials for the Stanley Cup Final May 23, 2019 | 5:07 PM