Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto will open a ramen restaurant at Hub Hall

Momosan Ramen joins the upcoming food hall scheduled to open this winter.

Momosan Ramen Boston
Momosan Ramen Boston will open at Hub Hall. –Momosan Ramen
Boston.com Staff
Guy Fieri isn’t the only chef with star power to land at Hub on Causeway.

Masaharu Morimoto, of “Iron Chef” fame, is poised to open Momosan Ramen Boston at Hub on Causeway’s Hub Hall, which is scheduled to debut this winter, according to a news release. The 3,000-square-foot space will be Hub Hall’s only full-service, sit-down restaurant, and will focus, unsurprisingly, on ramen, though the menu will also include grilled yakitori, sushi, and other shareable dishes. Wine, cocktails, and Morimoto’s signature sake and beer will also be available.

Masaharu Morimoto
Masaharu Morimoto —Momosan Ramen

 

 

 

“I am looking forward to being a part of the all-new Hub Hall and offering the Momosan experience to locals, tourists, and TD Garden attendees,” said Morimoto in the release. “Momosan is all about enjoying ramen, grilled skewers, beer and sake in a fun, casual, and energetic environment.”

There are currently three outposts of Momosan Ramen, which are located in New York City, Seattle, and Waikiki Beach, Hawaii. Morimoto also operates additional namesake restaurants across the globe, including Morimoto Dubai, Morimoto Las Vegas, and Morimoto Kyoto.

Momosan Ramen joins a growing Hub Hall lineup that includes Bianco & Sons Sausage, GreCo., Mike’s Pastry, Now Pouring Wine Bar, and more. Hub on Causeway is also adding to its expanding food-and-drink roster with the upcoming openings of The Draft by Banners, a beer bar, and Sound Advice, a craft cocktail bar.

Momosan Ramen Boston at Hub Hall; 80 Causeway St., Boston; opening winter 2020; hubhallboston.com

