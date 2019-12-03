Find another place to watch the game: Tony C’s Fenway location has closed

After more than three years of serving as a gathering place for sports fans, Tony C’s closed its Fenway outpost on Dec. 1.

“Our lease at our Fenway location expired and we were unable to secure another long-term lease,” David Doyle, regional director for Tony C’s, said in a statement. “We have been fortunate that our Tony C’s staff from Boylston Street will stay on with us at our other restaurants. We have enjoyed our time in this incredible location overlooking the Green Monster and we continue to look for other locations to grow the Tony C’s sports bar and grill concept.”

The Boylston Street sports bar opened in a former Jerry Remy’s Sports Bar & Grill location in April 2016, and offered a TV-laden dining room and a roof deck that looked out onto Fenway Park. With a menu touting chicken wings, pretzels, burgers, steak frites, and fish and chips — plus a sizable beer list — the bar, named after Red Sox legend Anthony “Tony C” Conigliaro — was a go-to spot for sports fans.

Tony C’s currently has four additional locations in Burlington, Peabody, Somerville, and the Seaport.