Two local restaurants are among OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants in America

Brassica Kitchen and The Table at Season to Taste earned rave reviews.

Brassica Kitchen
A plate of toasts with liver mousse at Brassica Kitchen. –Keith Bedford/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
12:41 PM

OpenTable recently released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in America, and two local restaurants made the cut.

Brassica Kitchen in Jamaica Plain and The Table at Season to Taste in Cambridge landed on the unranked list, which is determined by ratings from OpenTable diners. In order to be considered for the list, restaurants must have been part of the OpenTable network for the past 12 months, with a minimum overall rating and number of qualifying reviews.

Brassica Kitchen, which originally began as a pop-up called Whisk, opened in Jamaica Plain in 2016 across the street from the Orange Line’s Forest Hills station. The intimate cafe serves coffee, sandwiches, and baked goods during the day, and an eclectic, rotating lineup of seasonal fare for dinner; current dishes include risotto koji, curried dates, and mushroom fried rice. More than 700 OpenTable diners gave the restaurant a score of 4.9, sharing comments like “Brassica is more than a neighborhood spot. It’s an experience.” and “This was one of the best restaurants we’ve ever been to in Boston period!”

The Table at Season to Taste
Chefs at The Table at Season to Taste in Cambridge prepare dishes while customers are seated. —Nathan Klima for the Boston Globe
Advertisement

Over in Cambridge, The Table at Season to Taste made the list for a third straight year. Chef Carl Dooley creates four-course prix-fixe menus at the restaurant, which opened in 2016, highlighting dishes like sweet potato agnolotti and butternut squash braised monkfish. The 20-seat dining destination received a score of 4.9, with more than 750 OpenTable diners leaving reviews. “From beginning to end it was a special experience,” wrote one diner, while another said it was “Easily one of the best meals my father and I have ever had in our lives. We can’t stop talking about it!”

California, Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania were among the states with the most restaurants named on the list, and French, American, and Italian cuisines were well represented.

A complete list of the top 100 restaurants in 2019 can be found here.

TOPICS: Restaurants How to Boston Food News Cambridge Jamaica Plain Chefs Rankings
A breakfast sandwich from Mike & Patty's.
Food Halls
Another round of vendors announced for High Street Place food hall December 17, 2019 | 2:48 PM
House special soy-garlic chicken at BLR by Shojo
Chinatown
A popular Chinatown restaurant will close after nearly four decades December 17, 2019 | 12:37 PM
Rendering of Yellow Door Taqueria
Tacos
Yellow Door Taqueria will expand into the South End December 17, 2019 | 10:46 AM
Breaktime Cafe
Restaurants
Breaktime Cafe aims to give its employees a new future December 16, 2019 | 6:43 PM
Chef Masaharu Morimoto
Hub Hall
Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto: 'I like the clam chowder here, not the New York one' December 16, 2019 | 3:38 PM
East Coast oyster at Chalawan
Restaurant Review
Review: Take a chance on love, and whatever “nahm prig jeaw” is December 13, 2019 | 3:16 PM
Flight Club
Darts
Flight Club, a high-tech darts bar, just opened in the Seaport December 13, 2019 | 12:31 PM
The Baseball Tavern
Restaurants
The Baseball Tavern will close soon — but it won't be gone for good December 13, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Feast of the Seven Fishes at Davio's
Restaurants
Where to enjoy Feast of the Seven Fishes — and not just on Christmas Eve December 12, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Blue Bottle Coffee opened its first Massachusetts location in Harvard Square.
Environment
Blue Bottle aims to get rid of all single-use cups by the end of 2020 December 10, 2019 | 10:41 AM
The Shed at Cambridge Crossing
Drinking
Lamplighter Brewing will open a joint micro distillery, brewery, and taproom next year December 9, 2019 | 4:18 PM
Gingerbread house at Eastern Standard
Holidays
8 places to build the ultimate gingerbread house this season December 9, 2019 | 4:11 PM
Nightshade Noodle Bar
Restaurants
Review: A former pop-up stands out in Lynn with inventive Vietnamese-influenced fare December 7, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Tacos at Cósmica
Restaurants
Here's your first look at Cósmica's modern Mexican menu December 6, 2019 | 11:01 AM
The Lodge at Publico
Restaurants
Cozy up at this après-ski pop-up with shotskis and fire pits December 5, 2019 | 3:02 PM
Swissbäkers
Restaurants
Local bakery Swissbäkers closed all of its locations December 5, 2019 | 11:17 AM
Jack’s Abby Bourbon Barrel-Aged Framinghammer
The Best
A local brew claimed the No. 1 spot on Wine Enthusiast's annual list of best beers December 4, 2019 | 4:41 PM
Tony C's in Somerville
Restaurants
Tony C's Fenway location has closed December 3, 2019 | 5:22 PM
Jerk chicken sandwich at Jamaica Mi Hungry
Restaurants
Review: Jamaica Mi Hungry's fiery jerk chicken brings the heat December 3, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Momosan Ramen Boston
Ramen
Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto will open a ramen restaurant at Hub Hall December 3, 2019 | 9:31 AM
The Anchor
Holidays
An outdoor beer garden will reopen for the holidays November 29, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Mariel Underground
Restaurants
An underground bar is now pouring drinks downtown November 27, 2019 | 1:49 PM
BEVERLY, MA - NOVEMBER 13, 2019: Moroccan tomato relish avocado, farm egg, feta, focaccia sandwich at Frank restaurant in Beverly, MA on November 13, 2019. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter: ------ chef Frank McClelland
Restaurants
November's biggest restaurant openings and closings November 26, 2019 | 1:52 PM
Chicken Lou's
Restaurants
Northeastern institution Chicken Lou's will close next spring November 25, 2019 | 3:57 PM
Nahita
Restaurants
Splashy Back Bay restaurant Nahita has closed November 22, 2019 | 12:44 PM
Whelk at Woods Hill Pier 4
Restaurants
Woods Hill Pier 4 lands in the Seaport with waterfront views November 22, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Rohan duck breast
Restaurants
Rochambeau offers a dining experience with rock-paper-scissors odds November 22, 2019 | 9:36 AM
Nem Kitchen
Restaurants
A Vietnamese pop-up takes over Somerville's Celeste November 21, 2019 | 3:19 PM
World's End Toddy at Eastern Standard
Drinking
15 festive cocktails guaranteed to keep you warm this winter November 21, 2019 | 12:30 PM
The patio at Coppersmith in South Boston
Restaurants
South Boston's Coppersmith is closing in January November 21, 2019 | 10:27 AM