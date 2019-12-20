Luxe cocktail bar Sound Advice arrives in the West End this weekend

The team behind NYC's award-winning Death & Co. is now mixing up drinks next to the Garden.

Sound Advice
Sound Advice soft opens on Saturday. –JM Leach
By
Boston.com Staff
1:52 PM

For the cocktail fans among us, Christmas came early this year with the debut of Sound Advice, a bar that’s set to soft open this weekend within the West End’s bourgeoning Hub on Causeway development.

The arrival has some serious star power behind it. Sound Advice was spearheaded by hospitality company Proprietors LLC — whose owners are behind other projects that include NYC’s award-winning Death & Co. — and is owned by Decurion, the hospitality group that also owns ArcLight Cinemas. Beverage director Mary Bartlett, who founded L.A.-based gin company Future Gin, and Proprietors’ partner Devon Tarby worked together to develop the cocktail menu.

“Devon and I are both really excited to work with ingredients we don’t get back in California,” Bartlett previously told Boston.com. “It’s been fun to dive into New England spirits.”

Night Swim at Sound Advice
Night Swim at Sound Advice. —JM Leach

Guests will find a cocktail list that incorporates classic and signature cocktails, as well as beer, wine, and alcohol-free options. The High & Dry (gin, vermouth, Douglas fir eau de vie, cranberry, and rosemary) is a signature drink fit for the holidays, while the La Paloma (tequila, pomelo and lime juices, grapefruit cordial, and seltzer) is Sound Advice’s take on a classic. Group format cocktails, like the Night Swim (rye, sweet, vermouth, ruby port, sour cherry, and kirschwasser) are also available. Regulars of the Boston cocktail scene may see some familiar faces behind the stick, too: General manager Patrick Brenner (Tiger Mama) and lead bartender Lee Morgan (Drink) are both on the Sound Advice team.

“Neighborhood restaurants and bars often help to define the community,” Brenner said in a press release. “They become a gathering space for locals, a meet-up spot for those headed to the neighborhood, and a place to pause for those on a tour of their favorite places in the city. In an area of Boston dominated by sports bars and dives, Sound Advice approaches the new era of the West End with an elevated imbibing experience waiting to welcome you with unique, creative, and above all, delicious drinks.”

Sound Advice
Sound Advice —JM Leach
While Boston’s newest cocktail lounge isn’t a place you might come for dinner, there are snacks available for those needing to nosh while they drink. L.A.-based chef Becky Reams created a pared-down snack menu featuring classics with a spin. Chips and dip pair potato chips with caramelized onions, sour cream, and chives, while an order of nuts includes roasted cashews with furikake, sesame, and honey.

Sound Advice is accessible from the neighboring ArcLight Cinemas and a dedicated elevator that leads to the street. AAmp Studio designed the 80-seat bar, which is rich in jewel tones and features 30-foot floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto the neighborhood below.

While the official grand opening of Sound Advice is scheduled for Dec. 26, the bar will soft open on Saturday and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Check out more photos of the West End newcomer below.

Sound Advice
Sound Advice —JM Leach
Sound Advice
Sound Advice —JM Leach
High & Dry at Sound Advice
High & Dry at Sound Advice. —JM Leach
Sound Advice
Sound Advice —JM Leach
Scavenger Hunt at Sound Advice
Scavenger Hunt at Sound Advice. —JM Leach

Sound Advice; 60 Causeway St., Boston; Sundays–Thursdays from 4 p.m.–midnight, Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m.–1 a.m.; soundadvicebar.com

