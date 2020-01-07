A North End Italian restaurant is one of Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.’ in 2020

Two other Massachusetts restaurants — Pruller Restaurant and JJ's Caffe — also made the list.

Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough
Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough made the list at No. 76. –Katherine Taylor for the Boston Globe
It’s the beginning of a new year, and the “best of” lists are still coming.

On Tuesday, Yelp released its annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.,” a quirky roundup recognizing both fine-dining and ultra-casual eateries from across the country. Three Massachusetts restaurants were featured, including No. 49 Carmelina’s, a North End restaurant that has been serving Sicilian classics with a modern twist since 2012.

Carmelina’s was joined by Pruller Restaurant (No. 76), a Brazilian restaurant in Marlborough, and JJ’s Caffe (No. 78), a cozy breakfast and lunch spot in Brockton. New England was also represented with the inclusion of fast casual Hometown Cafe & Poké Bar (No. 40) in Providence, R.I., and Otaru Sushi Bar (No. 81) in New Haven, Conn.

This is Yelp’s seventh year producing its Top 100 list, which the company’s data science team determines by pulling restaurants based on Yelp ratings and number of reviews. An initial list is collected, then curated with input from community managers from across the U.S.

Check out the complete list here.

Carmelina’s; 307 Hanover St., Boston; Daily noon–10 p.m.; carmelinasboston.com

