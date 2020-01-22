Burger King cuts Impossible Whopper price on slowdown in sales

Burger King's Impossible Whopper.
Burger King's Impossible Whopper. –Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Leslie Patton and Deena Shanker,
The Washington Post
January 22, 2020

Burger King is cutting the price of its faux-meat burger as sales start to dip following last year’s introduction.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., the biggest Burger King franchisee in the U.S., said sales tapered off to about 28 Impossible Whoppers daily per store – down from 32 previously. The company, which has more than 1,000 Burger King locations, said sales appear to be stabilizing at that level. The sandwich was recently added to the chain’s two-for-$6 discount menu on a temporary basis. That compares to the previous suggested price of $5.59 per sandwich.

The slowdown is not stopping the chain from continuing to use the item as a lure for diners, however. More promotions and ads are coming for Impossible Foods Inc. items, Carrols Chief Executive Officer Daniel Accordino said at a conference.

Advertisement

“That plant-based platform will be advertised and will be expanded on the Burger King marketing calendar in 2020,” he said, noting that there will be an expansion of the Impossible Whopper line this year, and that the company is testing the Impossible Whopper Jr. and Impossible Sausage.

Dominic Flis, a Burger King owner in Little Rock, Arkansas, said that Impossible Whopper sales have recently dipped to fewer than 20 per store a day, compared with 30 a day when it was first introduced. He may now be selling it at a loss, he said.

“It’s definitely compressing the margin,” he said.

Burger King’s plant-based Whopper “continues to exceed expectations, drive traffic to our restaurants and attract new incremental guests,” Chris Finazzo, president of the chain’s Americas region, said in a statement. “We continue to see high levels of repeat restaurant visits, showing that guests are enjoying the Impossible Whopper and returning for more over and over again.”

Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc., introduced the meat alternative nationwide last year after a successful test in St. Louis. The company said in October that the sandwich was a “huge hit” and helped U.S. comparable sales, a closely watched measure, climb 5 percent in the third quarter.

Advertisement

Impossible-related promotions have included free delivery, free samples for delayed airport passengers, and beginning last week, the item’s entry on the discount menu.

Impossible Foods “is satisfied” with sales at fast-food restaurants, spokeswoman Rachel Konrad said. She said that a lot of variability is normal due to factors such as seasonality, ad campaigns and restaurant locations.

“We’re happy to work with customers to improve sales across the board,” Konrad said.

Across the U.S., restaurants and grocery stores are rushing to add plant-based options. It remains to be seen whether their popularity is a long-lasting trend, but the biggest restaurant and food companies are moving to capitalize on the growth. Starbucks Corp. on Tuesday said it’s exploring meat alternatives for its breakfast menu, while McDonald’s Corp. is testing faux-meat from Beyond Meat in Canada and from Swiss company Nestle SA in Germany. Food distributor Sysco Corp. last week said it’s introducing a new plant-based burger patty in the U.S.

Despite the rising popularity of faux meat, Americans are also eating more real meat than ever. Total red meat and poultry consumption is expected to rise to 225.6 pounds per person this year from 224.3 pounds in 2019, according to USDA data. Even at Burger King, there’s no evidence that the meat-free option has led to less meat consumption.

Impossible Whopper sales were not cutting into regular Whopper sales, according to a note from UBS analyst Steven Strycula in December.

It’s not surprising that sales have leveled off, said Adam Chandler, author of “Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through the Heart of America’s Fast-Food Kingdom.”

Advertisement

“The fatigue tends to set in after the initial buzz,” he said, noting that Carrols has reported a similar stabilization of Popeyes’ much-hyped chicken sandwiches. But Chandler doesn’t expect the Impossible Whopper to be cut from menus anytime soon because of the chain’s big investment in a national rollout, he said.

“It’s going to stick around for a long time,” he predicted.

TOPICS: Restaurants News Business

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Samuel Adams Boston Tap Room
Sam Adams
Here's your first look at the new Samuel Adams Boston Tap Room January 22, 2020 | 1:02 PM
The Lodge at Publico ski party
Restaurants
2 retro-themed ski parties to check out this week January 21, 2020 | 10:41 AM
M & M barbecue
Openings
M & M BBQ’s first brick-and-mortar location is now open January 20, 2020 | 5:00 AM
bar cino
Openings
'Bar ‘Cino lends itself to frequent dining, not special occasion dining' January 17, 2020 | 3:36 PM
top of the hub closing
Restaurants
What's your most memorable Top of the Hub experience? January 17, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Pretzel rolls at Swissbäkers
Swissbäkers reopens
Swissbäkers has reopened its Allston location with coffee and baked goods January 17, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Detroit-style pizza at LongCross Bar & Kitchen
Restaurants
Try Detroit-style pizza, drink for Australia, and more weekend food events January 16, 2020 | 12:51 PM
A spread at LuLu Green
Openings
LuLu Green will bring plant-based Middle Eastern food to Southie January 15, 2020 | 4:35 PM
top of the hub closing
Restaurants
Top of the Hub will close after more than 54 years in business January 15, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Two-for-a-dollar dumplings at Banyan Bar and Refuge.
Dumplings
Readers named their favorite places to get dumplings January 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tagliatelle bolognese at Fox & the Knife
The Best
A Southie restaurant is one of USA Today's Best New Restaurants January 14, 2020 | 10:05 AM
POKE by Love Art
Openings
A gluten-free poke shop debuts near North Station this week January 13, 2020 | 11:12 AM
Little Donkey Fancy Sodas
Dry January
3 places to get your ‘Dry January’ drinking on January 11, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Congrí Rice and Beans
Restaurants
Review: Mariel carves out a scene in Post Office Square January 10, 2020 | 3:43 PM
Debevino Winery
Restaurants
Creative mocktails, new brunches, and more food events to check out this weekend January 9, 2020 | 1:25 PM
Cambridge, Ma 053014 For Cheap Eats: Dumpling House in Cambridge: shown dumplings with pork. Photographed on May 30, 2014(Essdras MSuarez/ Globe Staff) G
Dumplings
Where do you get your dumplings? January 9, 2020 | 12:49 PM
BOSTON: THE NEXT DECADE
Experts predict what's coming this decade for Boston's restaurant scene January 9, 2020 | 8:52 AM
Highland Kitchen
Opinion
I scoured Boston for the perfect bathroom selfie. Here's what I found. January 9, 2020 | 8:33 AM
Restaurants
Boston's biggest chefs band together for an Australia wildfire relief fundraiser January 8, 2020 | 12:31 PM
Mala spicy pot at Sichuan Cuisine
Restaurants
Two Sichuan restaurants. One block. Who says you have to make a choice? January 7, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough
The Best
A North End Italian restaurant is one of Yelp's 'Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.' January 7, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Wandering soul founder Matt Smith.
Beer
After a tremendous loss, brewing helped him cope. Now he’s helping others. January 4, 2020 | 5:00 AM
French Quarter Boston
Openings
It’s going to be a great year: The 13 most anticipated restaurant openings of 2020 January 3, 2020 | 5:00 AM
J.J. Foley's in Boston was founded in 1909.
Restaurants
Visit Boston's classic restaurants, and other weekend food goals January 2, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Used books: Brookline Booksmith Location: 279 Harvard St., Brookline Hours: Mon. - Thur. 8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Fri. 8:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Phone number: 617-566-6660 The independent bookstore's basement holds a fully loaded used paperbacks and hardcovers collection.
Restaurants
Brookline Booksmith is expanding with a restaurant and full liquor license December 31, 2019 | 3:48 PM
The Kitchen Sink Sundae at Banners Kitchen & Tap
New Year's Brunch
10 New Year's Day brunches that go beyond bacon and eggs December 31, 2019 | 1:08 PM
No Name Restaurant
Restaurant Closings
Century-old No Name Restaurant has closed December 31, 2019 | 11:16 AM
Gray's Hall
Restaurants
The biggest restaurant openings and closings of December December 30, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Fried chicken Southern Proper Boston
Restaurant Closing
Southern Proper will serve its last plate of fried chicken on New Year's Eve December 30, 2019 | 10:03 AM
04qanda -Baked beans go in the oven at Boston landmark restaurant Durgin-Park. (Travel Channel)
Restaurants
The top 10 Boston.com food stories of 2019 December 27, 2019 | 3:44 PM