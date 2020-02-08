Where do you get your favorite pizza?

And help us decide if pineapple is an acceptable topping.

Lobster pizza at Scampo
Lobster pizza at Scampo. –Scampo
By
5:00 AM

Nothing can cheer up a chilly weekend in February like piping hot (and possibly discounted) pizza. Sunday is National Pizza Day, a major holiday for a country that eats three billion pizzas a year. So we want to know: Where do you get your favorite pizza?

Is your main haunt open at 2 a.m. and sells $3 slices? Do you prefer your pizza at a spot with a wine pairing? Are you an unapologetic margherita person and know just the place?

From a greasy deep dish to a lobster-topped pie, we want to know your go-to pizza place, what to order, and your favorite topping, and we’ll publish a list of your recommendations. 

Fill out the survey below, email us at community@boston.com, or let us know your thoughts in the comments, and your response may be featured in an upcoming Boston.com article. 


