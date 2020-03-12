Coronavirus prompts some restaurants to rethink communal tables

In 2014, communal dining seemed to reach a peak in the zeitgeist. Headlines declared the trend of dining with strangers “a ‘new’ kind of social dining,” “a developing experience,” and, whether you like it or not, a way to dine “alone together.”

But in the age of COVID-19, social dining is being reexamined.

On Tuesday, Jack’s Abby posted a message on its Instagram page that the brewery was suspending its community seating, which allows guests to sit wherever they want at communal tables in the taproom.

“Beginning immediately we are switching from our community seating model to a table seating model,” the post stated, among other extra precautions that include suspending tours and getting rid of silverware and menu caddies. “This will allow us to sanitize spaces more thoroughly between guests. The bar will remain open seating and staff will work to keep this area as sanitary as possible.”

Advertisement

Sam Hendler, co-owner of Jack’s Abby, said the decision was made Monday afternoon during the brewery’s monthly managers meeting.

“That’ll give us time to thoroughly clean and sanitize tables between parties,” Hendler told Boston.com, noting that managers will fill in as hosts. “Whereas at some of our higher volume times — obviously we make our best efforts to [sanitize], but sometimes a party will get up and literally three seconds later, another party will sit down and we’re reaching over shoulders and doing our best to clean.”

Demetri Tsolakis is a partner at Committee Ouzeri + Bar, a Greek restaurant in the Seaport with communal high tops in the dining room that have always been available to groups both large and small. Tsolakis shared that, at this time, the community tables will only be used for large parties.

Both Bondir Cambridge and The Gallows Group (Banyan Bar + Refuge, Blackbird Doughnuts, Sally’s Sandwiches, The Gallows) released statements on Instagram detailing the restaurants’ efforts to keep customers and employees safe, which include creating more physical distance among guests.

“To make the experience more comfortable and safer for our guests we have made more space in the dining room by removing a few tables to accommodate personal space,” reads one item from The Gallows Group, while Bondir stated it would be “eliminating two of our tables to give at least a meter of space between parties.”

Advertisement

Not every restaurant featuring communal dining feels the need to make major adjustments. Table by Jen Royle, a pint-sized Italian restaurant in the North End, hosts family-style dinners every Wednesday through Sunday, with the idea that strangers will become friends by the end of the evening. Two large communal tables — one seating 18, another seating 14 — are the only tables in the compact restaurant, but owner Jen Royle isn’t concerned about COVID-19 affecting business.

“We actually haven’t had any issues, believe it or not,” Royle told Boston.com in an e-mail, adding that weekdays have been a little slow, but that is usual for March. “No increase in cancelations, no voicemails, or emails stating concerns. Nothing.”

The only change: Starting Thursday, the Table staff will hand out sanitized towels to guests once they enter the restaurant.

Table by Jen Royle —Table by Jen Royle

Pammy’s owner Pam Willis also hasn’t made any major changes to the communal table that sits in the middle of her Cambridge bôite.

“Pammy’s is a small restaurant, so people sitting at the standard tables and booths are just as close to each other as they are at the communal table,” she said, adding that last Saturday the restaurant recorded its highest number of customers ever. “Everything has been normal except that everyone is getting up every two minutes to wash their hands.”

On Monday, Massachusetts Restaurant Association president and CEO Bob Luz shared a statement that emphasized a restaurant’s role in creating and sustaining community.

“Restaurants in Massachusetts, New England, and beyond, have always been places to come together in both celebration and in times when we may need comfort. It goes beyond saying, that restaurants provide much more than basic sustenance, they anchor our communities, employ our friends and family and have historically always been the first to act in times of crisis, be it domestic, or abroad. It is imperative to understand that while anxieties may be high, we should not fear that which is not based on fact.”

Luz also reiterated that all restaurants “are required to operate at the same high health standards required everyday by the state of Massachusetts, and given the current situation, those high standards are now being routinely exceeded.”

Advertisement

Willis echoed this sentiment.

“The greatest thing about the restaurant industry is that it’s so hyper clean,” she said. “I hope that people remember that, and the amount of hand washing that goes on in back of house and with servers. That’s the way you’re trained in restaurants.”

If communal dining is being reexamined in the time of COVID-19, it will have a substantial effect on how both diners and developers approach food halls — two of which are scheduled to open this spring. Hub Hall at the West End’s Hub on Causeway and High Street Place in downtown Boston, each featuring around 20 different vendors under one roof, have planned to open their doors in the not-so-distant future. (Both halls, as well as the Time Out Market food hall in the Fenway, did not respond to Boston.com’s request for comment.)

Whether they will postpone their opening dates or change their seating arrangements remains to be seen.