These local restaurants have temporarily closed amid the coronavirus pandemic

As local residents are urged to practice social distancing in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19, restaurants owners are now faced with a pressing question: To close or not to close?

For many who have opted to stay open, the focus is shifting from dining in to takeout and delivery, as well as limiting operating hours and adjusting communal seating arrangements. But as of Saturday, a handful of restaurants have decided to temporarily cease operations altogether, promising to reopen when the threat of coronavirus is no longer widespread.

Here is a running list of coronavirus-related closures in the restaurants and bars world, with reopening dates included if available.

Know of any closures not on our list? Email tips@boston.com.

All Encore Boston Harbor restaurants (reopening March 29)

Bar Mezzana

Barracuda Tavern

Black Lamb

No Relation

Puritan & Co.

Shore Leave

Time Out Market Boston

Whole Heart Provisions (Harvard Square location)