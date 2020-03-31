Restaurant owners: Here’s how you can share your story on Boston.com

How has COVID-19 affected your business?

Tasty Burger
A Tasty Burger sits almost empty in Harvard Square. –Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 31, 2020 | 12:39 PM

It doesn’t seem so long ago when local restaurants were toying with the idea of banning communal dining in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Now, many restaurant owners have decided to shutter their business completely, while others are offering delivery and takeout in an effort to retain both employees and revenue.

What has your restaurant’s journey been like? We want to hear from restaurant owners about the difficult decisions they’ve had to make and what restaurants really need right now. Fill out the form below, e-mail your photo and name to erin.kuschner@boston.com, and we’ll share your story on Boston.com.

