This weekend: Beer for a cause, pizza kits, and cooking classes from around the world

Plus, the food news you may have missed this week.

Glory from Wachusett Brewing Company
Glory from Wachusett Brewing Company. –Wachusett Brewing Company
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 17, 2020 | 11:38 AM

We’re all eating a little differently these days: Cooking at home more. Ordering takeout. Buying beans in bulk. And that’s the way it’s going to be for a while, at least until the Massachusetts dine-in ban lifts and it’s safe to start eating at our favorite restaurants again. In the meantime, here’s what’s been going on in Boston’s restaurant world recently, plus a few ways to enjoy some of our region’s best restaurants and bars from the comfort of your own home.

Here’s what you may have missed this week:

Produce at a Farmer Dave's farm stand.
Produce at a Farmer Dave’s farm stand. —Photo courtesy of Farmer Dave's

Feeling uneasy about shopping at the grocery store? You’re not alone. To avoid the lines, consider shopping directly from your local farm or signing up for a CSA delivery service. Here are a couple places to start. 

Advertisement

We heard from more restaurant owners this week about how the coronavirus has impacted their business. Check out these stories about an old-school diner feeding Newton’s most vulnerable residents and a Waltham bistro finding strength in its community.

“We have the plague, we got the flood — hopefully locusts aren’t next.” Cinquecento was forced to close after the South End’s water main break caused extensive flooding in the area.

Boston restaurants are hurting. Can more liquor licenses help or hurt their recovery? The issue was debated at a Boston City Council committee meeting last week.

Netflix & Swill

Glory from Wachusett Brewing Company
Glory from Wachusett Brewing Company. —Wachusett Brewing Company

Stir crazy might be the best way to sum up how I’m feeling these days. Add to that: isolated, restless, jittery, and experiencing incredibly vivid dreams (apparently we’re all having them?). So why not watch a movie about other people who are losing it? Set in New England, “The Lighthouse,” which just started streaming on Amazon, is a psychological thriller starring William Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, two island lightkeepers who are slowly descending into madness. Same, same.

Something that might take the edge off: beer for a cause. In partnership with Atlas Distributing, Wachusett Brewing Co. released a new beer this week called Glory, an American IPA that comes in at an easy-breezy 5.8 percent. I could tell you that I’m looking forward to this tropically-tinged drink for its notes of pear, mango, and pineapple, but there’s an even better reason to pick up a six-pack of Glory. The beer was created to raise money for three COVID-19 response funds: United Way of North Central Massachusetts Stand United Fund, the United Way of Tri-County Community Response Fund, and Worcester Together, a joint effort between the United Way of Central Massachusetts and the Greater Worcester Community Foundation.

Eating and cooking alone, together

Oath
Oath Pizza care packages. —Oath Pizza
Advertisement

Pizza making can seem like therapy right now. There’s all that dough punching. The mess of flour that takes over the kitchen, as if to say: “What? Like you don’t have time to clean this up?” The comfort of customizing our own personal pies, just the way we like them. Restaurants are recognizing this form of carb catharsis, as evidenced by the influx of pizza kits in the past few weeks. At Tuscan Kitchen in the Seaport, a take-home pizza kit comes with pre-measured ingredients and a recipe card for making your own pizza. Oath Pizza‘s care package feeds five to seven people, with all the ingredients necessary for making cheese and pepperoni pies, while in Burlington, Osteria Nino is offering cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, and margherita pizza kits through Uber Eats. And at Forge Baking Co. in Somerville, customers can order both pizza dough and kits, which are available with pesto or red sauce.

Amanda G. Lewis & Co. focuses on creative marketing for the hospitality industry. But when the hospitality industry has essentially shut down, what’s a marketing company to do? Make a cookbook, to start. Their digital cookbook, “Isolate and Create,” is scheduled to come out later this month, but it’s already available for pre-order. Filled with recipes from local chefs and bartenders, the cookbook is available for $20, with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward the Massachusetts Restaurant Strong Fund, which assists industry workers who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

A week from today, I was scheduled to be in Mexico City, eating tacos with my siblings and wandering the halls of the Museo Jumex. That’s clearly not happening anymore, so instead I’m turning to Airbnb Online Experiences, which launched last week. The growing list of virtual experiences features cooking classes, wine tastings, and more — a sampling of the world from inside your apartment. To channel my vacation-that-never-was, I’m signing up for this class on making Mexican salsas. Have you used Airbnb’s Online Experiences yet? Let me know in the comments.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Advertisement

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking
updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Restaurants Food News How to Boston Coronavirus Food Opinion Drinks Beer

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Forge Baking Co.'s head baker Meghan Lethem
Restaurants
These cookies from Forge's head baker are a link to her childhood April 17, 2020 | 10:41 AM
The patio at Cinquecento.
South End Flood
'We have the plague, we got the flood — hopefully locusts aren’t next' April 15, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Nathan Sigel, Erin Barnicle, and their son, Spencer
Restaurants
'We are all in this together': A Waltham bistro finds hope in its community April 15, 2020 | 1:46 PM
Johnny's Luncheonette
Restaurants
This old-school diner is feeding Newton's most vulnerable residents April 13, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Produce at a Farmer Dave's farm stand.
Food
Uneasy about the grocery store? Here's how to support your local farm. April 13, 2020 | 9:16 AM
Restaurants
Boston restaurants are hurting. Can more liquor licenses help or hurt their recovery? April 10, 2020 | 6:15 PM
Easter clam bake from Summer Shack
Restaurants
Where to find last-minute Easter meals and affordable wine this weekend April 10, 2020 | 11:22 AM
Chef Sarah Wade
Restaurants
Comfort can be found in chef Sarah Wade's ricotta dumplings April 9, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Khao Soi at Soup Shack
Restaurants
Here are the comfort foods we're cooking and ordering right now April 9, 2020 | 3:01 PM
Paul Wahlberg is delivering meals with the Wahlburgers truck to South Shore residents in need this week in partnership with the South Shore YMCA.
Restaurants
Wahlburgers teams up with South Shore YMCA to deliver food during coronavirus April 9, 2020 | 1:57 PM
Chinatown Gate
Restaurants
Read Food & Wine's love letter to Boston's Chinatown April 8, 2020 | 2:09 PM
Island Creek Oyster Bar
Restaurants
What chefs and restaurateurs are saying during the coronavirus pandemic April 8, 2020 | 12:35 PM
Stop & Shop
Food
Stop & Shop joins forces with Uber to offer half-priced rides to shoppers 60 and over April 7, 2020 | 3:28 PM
The Emory dining room
Restaurants
The Emory is less than a year old. Owner Andy Kilgore doesn't know if it will ever reopen. April 6, 2020 | 8:46 PM
Maine lobster bisque at Mistral.
'Lessening the loss'
How some of Boston’s most upscale restaurants are adapting to the coronavirus pandemic April 6, 2020 | 3:03 PM
Ghost Tequila
Cocktails
Something’s shakin’ in South Boston: Ghost Tequila hosts a rumble April 6, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Popeyes chicken sandwich
Openings
Popeyes just opened a new outpost in West Roxbury April 6, 2020 | 11:05 AM
Jeremy Sewall
Recipes
Seafood savant Jeremy Sewall shares his roasted salmon recipe April 4, 2020 | 12:47 PM
Clear Flour Bread co-owner Nicole Walsh
Restaurants
Clear Flour Bread's Nicole Walsh offers tips and tricks for baking bread April 4, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Allium sign on 4/1/2020
Restaurants
15 messages of hope and uncertainty in Boston restaurant windows April 3, 2020 | 3:37 PM
The Keep
Restaurants
A Lowell restaurant owner says his two-year-old pub is back to square one April 3, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Coffee
Restaurants
This weekend: Make the whipped coffee drink that's going viral April 3, 2020 | 12:27 PM
Stop & Shop
Groceries
The wait time for a Peapod delivery in Boston is more than two weeks April 2, 2020 | 6:13 PM
2/24/2015 - South Boston, MA - Vanessa Vartabedian cq, of South Boston; and Dennis Maginnis, cq, of South Boston, have drinks at Moonshine 152 on Tuesday evening, February 24, 2015. For a Quick Bite on new South Boston restaurant Moonshine 152, headed by chef Asia Mei. Story by Devra First/Globe Staff. Topic: 01quickbitepic. Photo by Dina Rudick/Globe Staff.
Restaurants
'Simply devastating': A Southie restaurant owner laid off entire staff, calls for rent freeze April 2, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Long before Tropical Storm Irene flooded the superb Alchemist pub in Waterbury, it was one of the best après ski destinations in the Northeast, welcoming skiers and riders who had spent the day at nearby Stowe, Sugarbush, or Mad River Glen. What has happened since then is something of a beer miracle. Owners John and Jennifer Kimmich opened a small production brewery just I-89’s Exit 10, where they strictly brewed Heady Topper, their flagship double IPA. The beer has become a legend nationwide, and many have put it on a pedestal rivaling Russian River’s Pliny the Younger, a hard-to-find DIPA out west. Beer Advocate users recently ranked it the best beer in the world. In fact, you’re more apt to check a local retail outlet for Heady Topper than finding it at the small brewery, where they frequently sell out. There is a tasting station though, so you can begin to discover what all the hype is about. It is indeed warranted. - www.alchemistbeer.com
Restaurants
The Alchemist is now offering Heady Topper and Focal Banger in Massachusetts April 1, 2020 | 9:01 PM
Polar Seltzer's 2020 summer lineup
Polar Seltzer
Polar Seltzer's 2020 summer flavors are out April 1, 2020 | 12:51 PM
The Gaff
Restaurants
A Waltham pub owner is ‘looking for a way to climb out of this hole’ April 1, 2020 | 11:45 AM
Ricotta gnocchi
Cooking
5 chefs share their favorite pantry recipes April 1, 2020 | 5:00 AM
blossom bar
Mixology
How bartenders are helping shut-in Bostonians mix cocktails at home March 31, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Tasty Burger
Restaurants
Restaurant owners: Here's how you can share your story on Boston.com March 31, 2020 | 12:39 PM