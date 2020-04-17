Recipe: Baker Meghan Lethem’s coffee and orange alfajores

"The bakery and the world are changing so quickly," Lethem said.

Forge Baking Co.'s head baker Meghan Lethem
Forge Baking Co.'s head baker, Meghan Lethem, with her coffee and orange alfajores. –Meghan Lethem
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 17, 2020 | 10:41 AM

For Meghan Lethem, head baker at Somerville’s Forge Baking Co., coffee and orange alfajores are a sensory peek into her childhood memories.

“The scent of coffee and oranges is indelibly linked in my memory to being young and visiting my grandparents in Florida,” Lethem shared in an e-mail to Boston.com. “They had citrus trees, and there were always fresh oranges to make into juice in the morning. The coffee would be brewing while we squeezed them, and there is something in the alchemy of the mingled aromas of oranges and coffee that always makes me feel warm and utterly at home.”

Advertisement

While Forge is still open for pickup and delivery — the bakery is offering breads and other baked goods along with Intelligentsia coffee and pantry items — Lethem said that finding balance in production has been a challenge.

“Workaday rhythms have fallen by the wayside, and it’s hard to gauge how much to make [and] how much will sell,” she said.

But the baker, who started at sister cafe Bloc in 2013 before transferring to Forge in 2017, also said that a new rhythm has been found at the bakery. Lethem shared what she’s been doing (besides baking) to keep herself grounded, plus how to make the cookies that take her back to Florida mornings.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

How are you holding up?

Fair to middling? Days have felt uncertain, clouded. There’s a surreal sense akin to grief, the weight of lives lost and lives changed. I’m fortunate, however, to work for two of the finest, most supportive women I’ve known and to work with a group of bakers and front of house staff who have risen to the occasion with great heart. I still get to use my hands to feed my community, and that is enough.

Advertisement

What do you miss most about “business as usual” at the bakery right now?

Our sister cafes — Bloc and Diesel — are closed for now, and I miss their presence. I’m not sure I appreciated before that packing up tubs full of bagels and baguettes to send to them was a form of communication, but now I feel its lack. Bloc is the first cafe I worked at for the company, and it’s the first place I worked where I felt a sense of home-away-from-home. The bakery feels a bit insular these days without our sisters.

When you’re not at the bakery, what have you been doing to keep yourself grounded and busy?

In my free time, I’m embracing idleness. The bakery and the world are changing so quickly, it’s become necessary to allow myself time that is slow and deep. I’ve been revisiting the works of Virginia Woolf; it has been comforting to read someone who writes so intimately and intuitively about time.

What can locals do to help the restaurant industry right now?

The wellbeing of restaurants depends upon the wellbeing of the community. Right now, the most important thing you can do is stay home unless it’s otherwise necessary. Please do what you can to support industry workers who have lost their jobs; many establishments and workers have set up online “tip jars” or donation opportunities. Also, support local food systems over commodity food systems when you can. We rely on the stability of these systems. There are many regional small growers and millers producing beautiful flour that you can buy online (Four Star Farms, Ground Up Grain). Please consider them as sources if you’re exploring baking right now.

Advertisement

What has been a constant in your fridge or pantry as you’ve been cooking and baking more at home?

Vinegar! I’ve made some small batches of quick pickles to extend the life of older produce. It’s also a shelf-stable source of acidity, useful wherever you need a bit of brightness. And bread. Always bread.

Tell us about this recipe.

My hope is that you will have most of these ingredients in your pantry. But the base cookie is a champion, and will taste great with whatever spices you have on hand — cinnamon and ancho chili or black pepper and cardamom would be lovely here. The buckwheat flour isn’t essential; you can definitely sub in the same amount of any whole grain or all-purpose flour. If you don’t have a can of sweetened condensed milk, I stand firmly by the cookie on its own — the dulce de leche is just a bonus.

Coffee and orange alfajores

Yields 30-40 cookies; 15-20 cookie sandwiches

Ingredients:

For the dulce de leche:
1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk

For the coffee and orange cookies:
1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 1/4 cup powdered sugar
1 egg yolk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 teaspoon finely ground coffee
Zest of one orange
Pinch of fine salt
1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
2/3 cups buckwheat flour

Directions:

For the dulce de leche:
Prepare the dulce de leche well ahead of time. Preheat oven to 425 F. Pour sweetened condensed milk into a (preferably clear) pie tin or ramekin and cover with foil. Set the tin in a larger, deeper pan and fill with water, so that the water level is above that of the condensed milk. Bake for 1.5 hours, until it’s a dark golden brown. Check on it intermittently for color, and top off the water if it starts to dip below the level of the condensed milk. Remove from oven, and let cool completely in the fridge before using.

For the cookies:
Cream the butter until it gets light and fluffy — it should look a bit paler in color than when you began, and look a bit aerated, like whipped cream. You can do this in a mixer or by hand. Sift in the powdered sugar and beat again until the sugar is fully incorporated, and the mixture regains its fluffy quality. Add the egg yolk and beat until it’s incorporated and the mixture looks nice and fluffy. Mix in the vanilla, orange zest, coffee grounds, and salt. Finally, mix in the flours until just incorporated. The dough should feel soft, but not sticky, and should be fairly easy to handle. Add a touch more flour if it’s feeling sticky.

Roll the dough into logs in plastic wrap. They can be as large or small as you like (I prefer a generous cookie and generally shape around 2 1/2 inches diameter, but 1 1/2 inches is more reasonable). Chill in the fridge until the log is solid.

Preheat oven to 350 F. Slice the chilled log of dough into 1/4-inch slices and place on a parchment-lined sheet tray, leaving a generous inch or so between cookies. Bake for 10-12 minutes, rotating your tray at the halfway point. They’re ready when the edges just begin to take on a golden brown color, and the centers begin to lightly brown.

When the cookies are completely cool, spread a bit of your cooled dulce de leche on the bottom of one, and sandwich a second cookie on the top.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Restaurants How to Boston Chefs Recipes Coronavirus Stories

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The patio at Cinquecento.
South End Flood
'We have the plague, we got the flood — hopefully locusts aren’t next' April 15, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Nathan Sigel, Erin Barnicle, and their son, Spencer
Restaurants
'We are all in this together': A Waltham bistro finds hope in its community April 15, 2020 | 1:46 PM
Johnny's Luncheonette
Restaurants
This old-school diner is feeding Newton's most vulnerable residents April 13, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Produce at a Farmer Dave's farm stand.
Food
Uneasy about the grocery store? Here's how to support your local farm. April 13, 2020 | 9:16 AM
Restaurants
Boston restaurants are hurting. Can more liquor licenses help or hurt their recovery? April 10, 2020 | 6:15 PM
Easter clam bake from Summer Shack
Restaurants
Where to find last-minute Easter meals and affordable wine this weekend April 10, 2020 | 11:22 AM
Chef Sarah Wade
Restaurants
Comfort can be found in chef Sarah Wade's ricotta dumplings April 9, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Khao Soi at Soup Shack
Restaurants
Here are the comfort foods we're cooking and ordering right now April 9, 2020 | 3:01 PM
Paul Wahlberg is delivering meals with the Wahlburgers truck to South Shore residents in need this week in partnership with the South Shore YMCA.
Restaurants
Wahlburgers teams up with South Shore YMCA to deliver food during coronavirus April 9, 2020 | 1:57 PM
Chinatown Gate
Restaurants
Read Food & Wine's love letter to Boston's Chinatown April 8, 2020 | 2:09 PM
Island Creek Oyster Bar
Restaurants
What chefs and restaurateurs are saying during the coronavirus pandemic April 8, 2020 | 12:35 PM
Stop & Shop
Food
Stop & Shop joins forces with Uber to offer half-priced rides to shoppers 60 and over April 7, 2020 | 3:28 PM
The Emory dining room
Restaurants
The Emory is less than a year old. Owner Andy Kilgore doesn't know if it will ever reopen. April 6, 2020 | 8:46 PM
Maine lobster bisque at Mistral.
'Lessening the loss'
How some of Boston’s most upscale restaurants are adapting to the coronavirus pandemic April 6, 2020 | 3:03 PM
Ghost Tequila
Cocktails
Something’s shakin’ in South Boston: Ghost Tequila hosts a rumble April 6, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Popeyes chicken sandwich
Openings
Popeyes just opened a new outpost in West Roxbury April 6, 2020 | 11:05 AM
Jeremy Sewall
Recipes
Seafood savant Jeremy Sewall shares his roasted salmon recipe April 4, 2020 | 12:47 PM
Clear Flour Bread co-owner Nicole Walsh
Restaurants
Clear Flour Bread's Nicole Walsh offers tips and tricks for baking bread April 4, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Allium sign on 4/1/2020
Restaurants
15 messages of hope and uncertainty in Boston restaurant windows April 3, 2020 | 3:37 PM
The Keep
Restaurants
A Lowell restaurant owner says his two-year-old pub is back to square one April 3, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Coffee
Restaurants
This weekend: Make the whipped coffee drink that's going viral April 3, 2020 | 12:27 PM
Stop & Shop
Groceries
The wait time for a Peapod delivery in Boston is more than two weeks April 2, 2020 | 6:13 PM
2/24/2015 - South Boston, MA - Vanessa Vartabedian cq, of South Boston; and Dennis Maginnis, cq, of South Boston, have drinks at Moonshine 152 on Tuesday evening, February 24, 2015. For a Quick Bite on new South Boston restaurant Moonshine 152, headed by chef Asia Mei. Story by Devra First/Globe Staff. Topic: 01quickbitepic. Photo by Dina Rudick/Globe Staff.
Restaurants
'Simply devastating': A Southie restaurant owner laid off entire staff, calls for rent freeze April 2, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Long before Tropical Storm Irene flooded the superb Alchemist pub in Waterbury, it was one of the best après ski destinations in the Northeast, welcoming skiers and riders who had spent the day at nearby Stowe, Sugarbush, or Mad River Glen. What has happened since then is something of a beer miracle. Owners John and Jennifer Kimmich opened a small production brewery just I-89’s Exit 10, where they strictly brewed Heady Topper, their flagship double IPA. The beer has become a legend nationwide, and many have put it on a pedestal rivaling Russian River’s Pliny the Younger, a hard-to-find DIPA out west. Beer Advocate users recently ranked it the best beer in the world. In fact, you’re more apt to check a local retail outlet for Heady Topper than finding it at the small brewery, where they frequently sell out. There is a tasting station though, so you can begin to discover what all the hype is about. It is indeed warranted. - www.alchemistbeer.com
Restaurants
The Alchemist is now offering Heady Topper and Focal Banger in Massachusetts April 1, 2020 | 9:01 PM
Polar Seltzer's 2020 summer lineup
Polar Seltzer
Polar Seltzer's 2020 summer flavors are out April 1, 2020 | 12:51 PM
The Gaff
Restaurants
A Waltham pub owner is ‘looking for a way to climb out of this hole’ April 1, 2020 | 11:45 AM
Ricotta gnocchi
Cooking
5 chefs share their favorite pantry recipes April 1, 2020 | 5:00 AM
blossom bar
Mixology
How bartenders are helping shut-in Bostonians mix cocktails at home March 31, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Tasty Burger
Restaurants
Restaurant owners: Here's how you can share your story on Boston.com March 31, 2020 | 12:39 PM
J.W. Lopes
Food
Want to skip the grocery store? Try a distributor instead. March 31, 2020 | 5:00 AM