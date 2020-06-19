Jamaica Mi Hungry expands to a popular pop-up location in Allston

After a week of multiple restaurants closing, there’s finally some good news: Jamaica Mi Hungry, a celebrated Jamaican food truck and restaurant in Jamaica Plain, has opened another location in Allston.

On Friday, chef Ernie Campbell debuted Jamaica Mi Hungry as a pop-up at 182 Western Ave., where it will remain through the end of 2020. The space is part of Zone 3, a Harvard initiative that brings curated events, public artwork, retail, and other creative programs to Western Avenue, and one that was previously occupied by Cafe Beatrice and Rabottini’s Pizza.

Throughout the summer, Campbell will serve lunch from the Jamaica Mi Hungry food truck in the pop-up space’s parking lot, but by fall will move into the space and add dinner service for takeout. All of his signature dishes are available: pull-apart jerk chicken, coconut shrimp, oxtail, sweet plantains, and a variety of vegan and vegetarian options, along with new grab-and-go items like jerk chicken Caesar salad and jerk chicken wraps.

Advertisement

This isn’t Campbell’s first rodeo. The chef, who moved to Boston from Jamaica in 2001, launched a catering company in 2012, followed by food trucks, a (now-closed) seasonal restaurant in Hampton Beach, N.H., and a pop-up at CommonWealth Kitchen’s kiosk in Kendall Square. In September, he opened his first year-round brick-and-mortar across from the Jackson Square T stop in Jamaica Plain, which currently offers takeout and more recently added a small patio. Campbell has also spent the past few months managing kitchen operations for CommonWealth Kitchen’s CommonTable initiative, helping to prepare more than 25,000 meals for families in need during the pandemic.

Jamaica Mi Hungry’s Allston pop-up will be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for pickup only, with expanded hours coming later.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.