After 28 years, Brookline Irish pub O’Leary’s has permanently closed

Raise a farewell pint to O’Leary’s: The Brookline Irish pub is yet another closure to come amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the O’Leary family took to the pub’s Facebook page to announce that the businesses will not be reopening.

“To all of our amazing and loyal customers whom we truly consider to be our extended family, we hope you are all staying safe and healthy!” the post read. “Thank you for your continued support for the last 28 years! We couldn’t do it without you all. With that being said, after much conversation as a family, and many tears shed, we are announcing that the beloved O’Leary’s restaurant will not be reopening. While COVID-19 is definitely a factor, overall it is the best decision for our family as a whole to make at this time.”

The post shared that the decision was not an easy one, and that O’Learys would always have memories of Christmas parties, pink Snuggies, and Jell-O shots.

“Rather than think about this as a sad time, we ask that you remember all of the laughs we shared, all of the jokes that were told, and all of the incredible memories that we will all have forever,” the post shared.

In response, customers shared their own memories of the cherished Irish pub.

“This was a mainstay of every visit my sister and I made to our aunt and uncle in the neighborhood since we were kids,” Andy Page Lee wrote. “Thank you for the great food and wonderful memories. Sad to see you go, but best of luck and happiness.”

“I’ve loved playing music at O’Leary’s the last few years, thank you so much for supporting live music!” Jordan Gravel shared. “We will miss you.”

“The anticipation of a cold beer, burger, and mozzarella sticks waiting for me at O’Leary’s was the only thing that got me through each exam during PT school at BU,” Julie Osipow wrote.

O’Leary’s first opened in 1992 and became a gathering place where guests could find live music on Fridays and Saturdays, plus a menu that listed hearty Irish and American fare like shepherd’s pie, burgers, Guinness stew, and fish and chips. The pub was located at 1010 Beacon St. in Brookline.

