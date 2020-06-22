Wit’s End, a neighborhood bar serving cocktails and games, has closed

Wit’s End is the latest establishment to announce it’s permanently closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Inman Square bar made the announcement in a social media message on Monday.

“Friends, sadly, Wit’s End will not be reopening,” owner Peter Stein wrote. “The impact of such an extended shutdown was just too great to overcome. I want to thank all of you for making the last two and a half years so enjoyable. Over the years, you truly embraced Wit’s End’s challenge of ‘engagement,’ whether it be solving riddles on the chalkboards, playing games, participating in the most competitive trivia night around, spending hours on the movie wall and Scrabble bar, or just having scintillating conversations with friends and family. Your enthusiasm for all things Wit’s End… our cocktails, our food, and our general way… still humbles me.”

Advertisement

Stein requested that fans of Wit’s End keep the bar’s spirit in mind as they visit other neighborhood bars and restaurants, and to “leave your pretenses at the door, be true to yourself, and enjoy the time with your friends and loved ones — even if from a comfortable six foot, masked distance!”

Stein opened the bôite in 2017. Last month, he teamed up with his brother, Dr. Benjamin Stein, to convert the bar into a makeshift clinic for COVID-19 antibody testing. The City of Cambridge subsequently issued Wit’s End a “zoning use challenge” and shut the pop-up clinic down after four days, during which time it had tested between 40 and 50 people.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.