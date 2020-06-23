Argentinian restaurant Tango will close on June 28

After 18 years, the Arlington restaurant is saying farewell.

Argentina's soccer team ate at Tango Restaurant
Argentina's soccer team ate at Tango Restaurant in 2016. –Tango Restaurant
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 23, 2020 | 10:15 AM

Tango, an Arlington restaurant known for its traditional Argentinian cuisine, announced that it will permanently close on June 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“To our friends, customers, and those who have become like family, please know that we have cherished every birthday, anniversary, wedding, and all those special occasions you chose to spend with us,” the restaurant’s Facebook post read. “From the many batches of chimichurri, to the double kisses on the cheek from Armando, to the cocktails poured by Gabriel, we have enjoyed every moment, and it has been our true honor to have served you. These last few months have been difficult in so many ways. But our hearts were filled by the outpouring of support from our customers, and the dedication and perseverance of our staff.”

Advertisement

Ricardo Mermet opened Tango 18 years ago, hoping to bring a taste of his native Argentina to Arlington. It specialized in grilled meats and milanesas — thinly pounded, breaded, and fried cuts of beef or chicken. The restaurant has hosted the Argentinian national soccer team and thrown raucous celebrations during World Cup tournaments. During the pandemic, Tango has offered “Tango to go” takeout options, which it will continue until Sunday.

In its closing announcement, the restaurant shared that “its spirit will live on long after we close our doors,” and hopes to one day return.

“Until then, I hope you think of us every time you pop open a bottle of Malbec, cut into a juicy steak, or see that distinctive dance… the tango,” the post concluded.

