Wenham Tea House, a historic North Shore establishment, has shuttered

"Thank you for allowing me to serve the beautiful tea house for the past 10 years," owner Chris Keohane wrote.

Wenham Tea House
Wenham Tea House manager Chris Keohane (right) in 2013. –Essdras M Suarez/ Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 23, 2020 | 12:43 PM

Related Links

For more than 100 years, the Wenham Tea House has served as a gathering space, hosting luncheons, afternoon tea, children’s parties, and brunches for North Shore communities.

But like so many other restaurants reeling from COVID-19‘s economic fallout, the tea house was forced to shutter.

On Saturday morning, Wenham Tea House announced in a Facebook post that the historic establishment will permanently close.

“Due to challenges with staffing, we will have to close under the management of Chris Keohane and the Fresh Food Company,” the post read. “We will be contacting all reservations today and tomorrow. We will also be contacting all shower requests as we are unable to operate those requests any longer. This is a permanent closure for the current tea house of the past ten years.”

Advertisement

A subsequent post by Keohane on his personal Facebook page confirmed the closure.

“After many years of enjoyment at the Tea House, I will not be able to operate it any longer,” Keohane wrote. “Challenges with product, staffing, and finances due to the pandemic has really put pressure that I cannot handle anymore. Thank you for allowing me to serve the beautiful tea house for the past 10 years. It was an absolute honor.”

The owner also shared a message on the tea house’s page Tuesday morning reminiscing about everything that his team would miss about the place.

“We are going to miss everyone and everything so much,” he wrote. “From the creaking of opening the front door every morning. The smiling kids coming in with their families. The look of remembrance on mothers’ eyes as they watch their kids create new memories. That special smell of bacon and muffins in the air. The whir of compressors clicking on in the kitchen. The sound of Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald filling the air. We are going to miss all of it. It has been our honor to serve you and the Wenham Tea House. Thank you all for an incredible decade.”

Advertisement

Keohane did not immediately respond to Boston.com’s request for comment.

Wenham Tea House is considered the oldest operating tea house in the U.S. It originally opened in 1912 as a women’s exchange for locals to gather and trade goods while enjoying food and tea. During the pandemic, it launched Freshly Delivered, transforming its kitchen into a production facility that packaged delivery meals ordered through the tea house’s website.

While Wenham Tea House is currently closed, Keohane told Wicked Local Beverly that he hopes to see fans back at the tea house “under someone else’s leadership.”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Restaurants Restaurant Closings Food News Coronavirus North Shore

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Argentina's soccer team ate at Tango Restaurant
Closings
'These last few months have been difficult in so many ways' June 23, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Kevin Merritt owns and operates Raynham brewery Crue Brew.
Beer
Black Massachusetts brewery owners share their experiences in a mostly white industry June 23, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Wit's End
Closings
Wit's End in Inman Square has shuttered June 22, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Guinnness
Closings
O'Leary's, an Irish pub in Brookline, has permanently closed June 22, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Jerk chicken sandwich at Jamaica Mi Hungry
Openings
Jerk chicken and coconut shrimp are coming to Allston June 19, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Debevino Winery patio
Restaurants
This weekend: Lasagna dinners, an arepa pop-up, and brand new patios June 19, 2020 | 11:20 AM
Bella Luna mural
Restaurants
Bella Luna & the Milky Way has permanently closed June 18, 2020 | 9:48 AM
Parklet in front of Petit Robert Bistro
Restaurants
Here's how one South End restaurant got creative with outdoor dining June 17, 2020 | 6:53 PM
Magic Hat Brewing Company: 5 Bartlett Bay Road., South Burlington, Vermont. At the Artifactory, a growler bar that features 8-10 beers, check out the year-round offers, seasonals, and some experimental brews.
Beer
Magic Hat Brewing Co. is leaving Vermont June 17, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Backyard Betty's
Closings
A Southie sports bar and grill will not be reopening June 17, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Chinatown gate
Restaurants
A Chinatown staple known for its banh mi sandwiches has closed June 17, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Amy and Neil Kade
Beer
The inspiring story behind brand-new Mass. brewery Gilded Skull June 17, 2020 | 6:45 AM
Patrons congregate outside The Factory 380, in Kips Bay, Manhattan, June 12, 2020. Reopening may be a long way off, but bar regulars have reassembled outdoors, and owners are trying to balance business and safety.
Restaurants
New York's new bar stool: The sidewalk June 16, 2020 | 9:48 PM
Phantom Gourmet CEO Dave Andelman (right) will be lining up for this year’s Boston Marathon. Reason for running Andelman is running in this year’s race to raise money for the Greg Hill Foundation. The organization uses funds to improve the lives of local families touched by tragedy.
Local News
Dave Andelman resigns as CEO of Phantom Gourmet June 16, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Jay Spencer at French Press Bakery & Cafe
Restaurants
Black-owned restaurants need a seat at the table, says Needham bakery owner June 16, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Flour Bakery sticky buns.
Restaurants
Bakers Against Racism launched Monday, selling sweets for a cause June 15, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Bar Boulud
Closings
A French bistro in the Back Bay has permanently shuttered June 15, 2020 | 1:36 PM
The Trillium beer garden on the Greenway is still closed, but the company's Fort Point location is open.
Beer
These Mass. breweries are now open for outdoor drinking June 13, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Tony Maws
Restaurants
Chef Tony Maws asks diners to go beyond patio dining June 12, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Pammy's
Restaurants
This Cambridge restaurant offers chicken parm — and an anti-racist library June 12, 2020 | 2:05 PM
Boston, MA - 6/11/2020: (left to right) Laura Mangone, Esmeralda Muhaj and Adela Achim share a laugh outside Caffe Paradiso on Hanover Street in the North End neighborhood of Boston, MA on on June 11, 2020. Parking is being replaced with outdoor seat for local restaurants. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter: business coronavirus covid-19 restaurant Cafe Zone
Restaurants
'The North End is probably the greatest neighborhood in the country' June 12, 2020 | 1:12 PM
Boston Black Hospitality Coalition.
Restaurants
Black restaurant owners have formed a coalition amid COVID-19 June 12, 2020 | 10:06 AM
The Lawn on D
Reopening
The Lawn on D has transformed into a giant outdoor restaurant June 12, 2020 | 9:51 AM
Comedor
Closings
'We thought it would be best to sell it and move on' June 11, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Lolita Fort Point
Restaurants
As restaurants reopen with outdoor dining, flexibility is key June 11, 2020 | 12:22 PM
Conor Larkin's Grill & Tap
Closings
A popular bar near Northeastern has permanently closed June 10, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Bostonia Public House
Reopening
City announces increase in outdoor seating for restaurants June 10, 2020 | 12:39 PM
Diners eat outdoors at Mother Anna's restaurant
Outdoor Dining
Tell us about your outdoor dining experience in Phase 2 June 9, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Tatte.
Petition
Tatte employees demand donation matches and a diverse executive team June 8, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Bostonia Public House
Outdoor Dining
Here are the Boston patios now open for outdoor dining June 8, 2020 | 9:43 AM